Hamstrung | Sports Daily Newsletter

It looked harmless enough Sunday night when Brandon Marsh rounded second, then abruptly halted. Then the Phillies outfielder grabbed at his right hamstring and it looked quite familiar.

Marsh has a strained hamstring, the same injury that has sidelined shortstop Trea Turner since May 4, and was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday.

Advertisement

Turner figured he might be out six weeks with his injury, but he was making good progress before he had a setback of sorts last week.

Manager Rob Thomson called Marsh’s injury “mild.” Marsh said: “We’re still trying to treat it and assess it right now, so no timetable, but looking for a pretty quick turnaround.”

Injuries happen to all teams, of course — just ask the Braves — but losing another regular will make it tougher on the Phillies if Marsh is out for an extended time. We’ll see if the team’s depth can keep picking up the slack.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Now a Milwaukee Brewer, Rhys Hoskins returned to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since the Phillies let him walk in free agency. He marked the occasion by hitting a home run off Zack Wheeler. Aaron Nola recalled the first call-up for Hoskins in 2017, when the first baseman went on a homer binge and the team started turning things around.

“He went on that streak where he was hitting home run after home run, and it was legit,” Nola said. “All’s I know is, going into ‘18, we had a lot better squad than we did in ‘17.”

Despite the fanfare of Hoskins’ return which included two standing ovations and a reign of boos after his seventh inning homer, Wheeler put together a strong outing as the Phillies cruised to a 3-1 victory.

On the Phillies pitching front, Marcus Hayes says it’s time to pull Taijuan Walker from the rotation and go with the more effective Spencer Turnbull.

Next: Cristopher Sánchez (3-3, 2.83 ERA) will pitch for the Phillies against the Brewers, who have not announced a starter, tonight at 6:40 (NBCSP).

Join Inquirer Phillies writers Scott Lauber and Alex Coffey at noon this Saturday to discuss all things Phillies and take your questions before the team takes on the Mets in London.

It was bittersweet for Jeff Stoutland. The offensive line coach knew that Jason Kelce had given everything he had to the Eagles in his storied career but that he would miss having the stalwart at center and essentially an extended family member on the offensive line.

But on Monday, Kelce and Fletcher Cox both had their retirements formally processed. There are salary-cap implications for the Eagles that help since the transaction went through after June 1.

The team will have to move on with new leaders on the offensive line. Earlier in the day, the Eagles signed experienced guard Max Scharping to help provide depth to an O-line in flux.

Next: The Eagles hold mandatory minicamp practices beginning today.

While the 76ers and ‘Nova Knicks were both eliminated before the NBA Finals, Philly will still be represented as the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks vie for the title. Both teams will feature familiar faces for those who follow Philly basketball at all levels. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell takes a close look at that list of players and coaches, with Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Sam Cassell, and Dereck Lively II among the names that will play a large role in deciding the 2023-24 title.

The U.S. men’s national team has an interesting problem as the Copa América approaches: too much talent in the midfield. Yunus Musah has been a regular starter since the World Cup, but Gio Reyna and Johnny Cardoso are challenging him.

Worth a look

Cut loose: The Commanders released kicker Brandon McManus, who is facing a sexual assault lawsuit. Softball success: Jordan Jennings rewrote the record book this season at MaST Community Charter.

🧠 Trivia time

Who was the World Series MVP when the Phillies won it all in 2008? (No Googling!) First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Chase Utley

B) Jimmy Rollins

C) Brad Lidge

D) Cole Hamels

What you’re saying about Rhys Hoskins

We asked you: What is your favorite Rhys Hoskins moment? Among your responses:

I have two. The grand slam he hit in 2019 on opening day. No better way to start a season. Also in 2019 was his 34.23-second trot around the bases against the Mets, after the same pitcher threw at his head the night before. Anything that upsets the Mets is a great thing. — Kathy T.

There are a number of Rhys memories, but two come to mind immediately. 1 is the bat jam in the playoffs in 2022 and 2 is the grand slam against the Braves on opening day (2019) which I saw in person. — Ken C.

It hasn’t arrived yet. It will be the day they reacquire him. — Gene T.

I am sure Rhys had some other outstanding moments during his Phillies career, but I would guess all those responding to today’s question will have remembered his never to be forgotten BAT SLAM after hitting a 3-run blast off Spencer Strider to give the Phils a 4-0 lead over the Braves in their October 14 2022 playoff game. — Everett S.

Every time he swung the bat. The soul of Phillie Phans. Welcome home. Ya stayed away too long. — John B.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Marcus Hayes, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gabriela Carroll, Gina Mizell, and Aaron Carter.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading! Maria will be back in your inboxes tomorrow morning. — Jim