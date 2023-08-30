Better Birds | Sports Daily Newsletter

In the deadline hours, general manager Howie Roseman still wants more for the Eagles roster. His take-no-prisoners approach to his job has yielded results for the team. It’s also created something of a revolving door of Eagles coaches.

So far, though, Nick Sirianni isn’t going anywhere. If anything, he’s thrived in Philadelphia partly because he’s worked his way into a partnership with Roseman.

Perhaps age and a certain amount of success has mellowed Roseman, and now that he doesn’t have to prove he’s more than an NFL executive boy wonder, he’s open to a Mutt and Jeff pairing with Sirianni.

Or perhaps Sirianni, 42, doesn’t have any problem taking advice and guidance from Roseman, 48, especially given Roseman’s long tenure in the business of the NFL and how to build a winner. Sirianni was a Division III wide receiver in college when Roseman was first hired by the Eagles.

Whatever the factors involved, once the dust settled on the NFL’s cutdown day, the duo met the press together, pleased with their efforts.

David Murphy thinks that they should be.

It was a busy day as the Eagles made cuts to get their roster down to 53 — and added a player via a trade — but here we are. To make room for crowded position groups like cornerback and the offensive and defensive lines, the Eagles are going with just four receivers, three linebackers — and no punter.

Yeah, you read that right.

The roster as of Tuesday night could see some changes before the Birds take the field on Sept. 10, and “a lot of these guys that we cut today we’re interested in bringing back,” Howie Roseman said, mentioning the practice squad as an option for some of those who didn’t make the initial 53 as he explained the decisions on cutdown day.

Our Jeff McLane offers in-depth analysis of the roster as it stands now.

Of the 53 on the roster, just one was part of this year’s class of undrafted free agents. Get to know cornerback Eli Ricks.

Next: The Eagles’ season kicks off on Sept. 10 with a road game against the New England Patriots (4:25 p.m., CBS3).

Jalen Hurts: Rare Bird

Just like many a baseball fan, Logan O’Hoppe is bummed about Shohei Ohtani’s elbow injury.

But for the rookie catcher, the disappointment is personal.

O’Hoppe had emerged as the personal catcher to the Angels superstar, corralling Ohtani’s arsenal of seven (yes, seven!) pitches every fifth day. Until recently, that is. Our Scott Lauber caught up with the former Phillies top prospect about life as Ohtani’s batterymate.

Speaking of battery, it was the Phillies slugging hard with their bats that took out the Angels on Tuesday, as Bryce Harper made sure he delivered the home run one fan ordered.

The Phillies’ rotation should be getting healthier — and deeper — soon. Ranger Suárez is “in play” to return from the injured list and start against the Brewers on Sunday.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series against the Angels at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (2-3, 3.33 ERA) will start against Angels left-hander Reid Detmers (3-10, 5.03).

There’s a lot to get used to for Tai Baribo. A new team, a new city, you name it for the Israeli striker. He has played in a game for the Union — in the final moments of the Leagues Cup third-place match against Monterrey — but it’s his only appearance so far as “he’s still in preseason,” according to manager Jim Curtin.

As Baribo looks to make his mark in Philadelphia, a women’s soccer star is putting a bow on her career as Megan Rapinoe’s final game representing the USWNT is set for September.

Next: The Union head north of the border for a midweek match against Toronto FC (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, free).

Worth a look

An “exciting day”: There’s a new pro women’s hockey league in North America, and details about its first season are coming to light.

McCord’s moment: Former St. Joseph’s Prep star Kyle McCord will be Ohio State’s Week 1 starting QB.

Time to fly: Temple’s chemistry passes the vibe check. Now it’s time for game action, Stan Drayton says.

Kobe!!!: This Chester native is being compared to the late legend at the FIBA World Cup.

Trivia time answer

Who was the last Eagle to win the Associated Press award for defensive player of the year?

Answer: B: Reggie White in 1987. Dave L. was first with the correct answer.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Scott Lauber, Jonathan Tannenwald, Lochlahn March, and Kerith Gabriel.