Help wanted | Sports Daily Newsletter

Most Phillies fans knew it could come to this for Johan Rojas, a gifted center fielder who is still finding his way at the plate.

The Phillies sent Rojas to Lehigh Valley so they could make room on their roster for shortstop Trea Turner. Outfielders Cristian Pache and David Dahl likely would have been claimed on waivers if either one was sent down, so Rojas became the odd man out.

Advertisement

The Phillies famously ran back their roster this season in a bid to avenge that NLCS hiccup last fall, but it turns out that roster is not quite complete. Does a platoon in left field, center field, or both sound like a finished product?

Away from the spotlight with the IronPigs, maybe Rojas can exhale, rebuild his confidence, and reclaim his place in center field. In the interim, expect the Phillies to be in the market for outfield help at the trade deadline, preferably a guy who bats right-handed and can play center field, Scott Lauber writes.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Who was the Phillies’ best center fielder in your lifetime and why? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Observing Juneteenth

Sports Daily is taking a break to mark the Juneteenth holiday. There will be no newsletter on Wednesday or Thursday. Sports Daily will return to your inbox on Friday. Try to stay cool till then and good luck with that.

Trea Turner returned to the Phillies lineup Monday after missing 38 games while he recovered from a strained left hamstring. Turner said he was grateful for his replacement at shortstop, Edmundo Sosa, who batted .275 with four homers in 32 starts.

“I don’t think he gets enough credit,” Turner said. “ … He’s going to be big for us going forward. We need to keep getting him in the lineup.” Sosa began taking fly balls in the outfield during batting practice, so maybe a move there is possible.

Bryce Harper leads all vote-getters in the National League in the first update for All-Star voting. Here’s how the rest of the Phillies are faring on the ballot.

Yes, it’s getting hot, and Rob Thomson got steamed ahead of the heat wave on Sunday. No need to boil over, Marcus Hayes writes: Even with their road woes, the Phillies are fine.

In Turner’s return Monday night, the Phillies recorded 18 hits, a season high, including two Kyle Schwarber home runs in a series-opening win against the Padres.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against San Diego at 6:40 tonight (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (8-3, 3.48 ERA) will start opposite Padres right-hander Michael King (5-4, 3.58).

Minicamp left us with an early glimpse of what the Eagles look like and also with plenty of questions. One of the major ones on defense: What role if any will James Bradberry have with the team come Week 1?

On offense, where the coordinator is also new and the system could be 95% new, as Jalen Hurts has described it, how will the Eagles look?

Next: The Eagles open training camp with players reporting July 23, and the team will hold a public practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 1.

The 76ers are creeping up on their busy season this summer, with the NBA draft and free agency right around the corner. In fact, this year that offseason rush is even closer than usual. Because of a new quirk in the collective-bargaining agreement, teams are allowed to negotiate with their own free agents after the NBA Finals end. Then the Sixers will be able to speak with their whopping 10 free agents to negotiate, with the intent to sign them after the moratorium ends on July 6 or go their separate ways. Either way, the Sixers and every other team in the NBA will work with more information as they approach the most important moments of their offseason.

Cole Eiserman of Massachusetts broke Cole Caufield’s career scoring record in the U.S. National Team Development Program, finishing with 127 goals. There’s no doubt he has the Flyers’ attention heading toward the first round of the NHL draft on June 28. There are holes in his game, but Eiserman is 17 and has room to grow. Jackie Spiegel profiles the forward in the first story of her series on Flyers draft prospects.

The Flyers kept Adam Ginning in the fold, signing the defenseman to a two-year contract extension. The team also unveiled its seven-game preseason schedule.

Worth a look

Report card: How did the Big 5 men’s teams fare in the transfer portal? Jeff Neiburg hands out the grades. Social media spat: Union part owner Kevin Durant blasted a fan who criticized the team. Newest Buckeye: St. Joseph’s Prep running back Isaiah West has committed to Ohio State.

🧠 Trivia time

Who is the only Phillies reliever to win the Cy Young Award? No Googling! First with the correct answer will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Jim Konstanty

B) Brad Lidge

C) Tug McGraw

D) Steve Bedrosian

Columns that hit home

Coming soon, we’re going to be sending you email alerts to some of the most thought-provoking columns from Mike Sielski, Marcus Hayes, and David Murphy.

What you’re saying about underdogs

We asked you: Aside from Vince Papale, who’s your favorite real-life underdog character? Among your responses:

One of my favorite sports underdogs was pitcher Bobby Shantz, who came to Connie Mack’s Philadelphia A’s out of Pottstown High School. At 5-foot-6 and 139 pounds he was not a kid who would attract a large number of interested scouts, but boy could he pitch. He pitched in MLB from 1949 to 1964, winning 119 games while losing 99. He was a 3-time AL All-star, but his best and most amazing year was 1952 when he won 24 and lost 7 with a 2.48 era that made him the American League’s MVP. He won 30% of the A’s wins that year. — Everett S.

Joe Frazier — Joe H. Jr.

It is, of course, Nick Foles. What a magical run he took us on when Wentz went down, culminating in that Super Bowl win. It is the most incredible memory I will ever have in Philly Sports. — Kathy T.

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni sounded like they were on separate pages when asked about how much of the Eagles offense will be new heading into this season. What’s really happening? In Episode 8 of unCovering the Birds, Inquirer beat reporter Jeff McLane dives into this question and other important subplots heard about and observed during spring workouts. Learn more about the Eagles’ new coordinators, emerging leaders, and key position battles as training camp looms around the corner. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Jeff McLane, Gina Mizell, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, Marcus Hayes, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Gabriela Carroll, and Diamond Leung.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thank you for reading. Just a reminder that Sports Daily will take a two-day break, so I’ll see you in Friday’s newsletter. — Jim