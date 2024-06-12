⚾ Oh, no, not Realmuto | Sports Daily Newsletter

In what’s set to be a recurring role in getting your day started most Wednesdays, hate to be the guy delivering bad news.

Expect to see the Phillies devoid of starting catcher J.T. Realmuto, whom the team put on the 10-day injured list yesterday. Realmuto is scheduled to undergo meniscectomy surgery on his right knee today in Philly, with the team bringing up Rafael Marchán from triple-A Lehigh Valley.

I know, I know. Remember though, I’m just the messenger.

I do have good news for you though. We know a bit more on when you can get your hands on Eagles single-game tickets, Philly’s current boxing world champion in Germantown’s Jaron “Boots” Ennis has a new contender for an upcoming fight at the Wells Fargo Center, and ahead of the Olympic Games next month, North Philly will have boots in Paris.

We’re also looking at partly sunny skies today with temperatures in the low 80s. If that’s not the good outweighing the bad, then I don’t know what is.

Happy to be here. Enjoy today.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

With J.T. Realmuto expected to miss about a month, the Phillies can and should be scouring the trade market for a veteran catcher who offers more upside than Garrett Stubbs and more certainty than Rafael Marchán. But deals are difficult to do this far ahead of the trade deadline. Deadlines exist for a reason, after all. Asking prices remain high until everybody is forced to make a call. David Murphy takes a look at some backstop trade options.

Two of the Phillies’ most touted prospects earned promotions to high-A Jersey Shore over the weekend. Alex Coffey has some insight into what has fueled their ascension.

Coffey also has details on how Kyle Schwarber picked up the void at the plate last night in Realmuto’s absence belting a pair of home runs to power the Phillies against the Boston Red Sox.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Boston tonight (7:10 p.m., NBC10). Cristopher Sánchez (3-3, 2.71 ERA) will start against Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta (3-4, 3.40).

It’s been an annual right of passage of sorts for Birds fans: refreshing the Eagles’ tickets page well before seats go on sale, as tickets are limited and go quickly. While the team hasn’t announced a date, an Eagles spokesperson revealed that single-game tickets are expected to go on sale in a few weeks.

Last year, single-game seats went live on June 13 for tickets that are far cheaper at face value (plus Ticketmaster’s cut, of course) than the resale tickets on the secondary marketplace nabbed by season-ticket holders with first dibs. In years past, some Birds fans got really lucky. Some, not so much.

Inquirer writer Rob Tornoe has more on what to expect in addition to a look at the upcoming preseason and regular-season schedules, so you can plan accordingly.

The 76ers might be best served trading their No. 16 selection in the NBA draft. But if they hold on to the pick, they’ll enter June 26 with eyes on a situation mirroring the stroke of luck that delivered Tyrese Maxey with the 21st pick. The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey takes a closer look at Rob Dillingham, another Kentucky guard, who has been mentioned in reports as a player who could potentially move down draft boards in the coming weeks. He is projected as one of the top guards in a light class, so Dillingham’s stock is unlikely to drop so hard that he lands in the Sixers’ lap. But they should pray that becomes the case, Pompey writes.

Boxing champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis’ will have to wait a little longer to get that title shot against pound-for-pound boxing champion Terrence Crawford.

In the meantime, Ennis (31-0, 28 knockouts) will defend his IBF welterweight title against David Avanesyan on July 13 at the Wells Fargo Center. Avanesyan (30-4-1, 18 KOs) replaces Cody Crowley, who after failing an eye exam was removed from the card last week.

Matchroom, which is owned by boxing power broker Eddie Hearn, said the fight against Avanesyan has already sold more than 10,000 tickets, which would be quite a statement in a city that has been tepid recently toward boxing. Matt Breen has more on this fight and when Ennis might finally get that chance against Crawford.

Worth a look

Jump for joy: This Doylestown native is the first track and field national champion at Rutgers in 41 years. Keeping it local: Sticking with local standouts doing big things, this Episcopal Academy grad is headed to Paris as part of Team USA field hockey. Dice roll: What’s the No. 16 pick in the NBA Draft been like historically? It’s anyone’s guess.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, David Murphy, Matt Breen, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, Gabriela Carroll, Isabella DiAmore, Devin Jackson, and Gina Mizell.

