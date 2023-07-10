Phillies summation | Sports Daily Newsletter

Taking stock of the Phillies at the All-Star break, Marcus Hayes compares how they’ve done against his preseason expectations.

Now, of course, it’s time for your own assessment. What were you hoping for this season after the Phillies thrilled in the fall, coming up just short of the World Series title?

Who on Rob Thomson’s roster has measured up for you? On Topper himself - what’s your take? Who has exceeded what you thought they’d accomplish?

It’s the perfect time to look back and ahead at what’s to come for the Phillies.

After watching their franchise record-tying 13-game road win streak come to an end on Saturday, the Phillies entered the All-Star break with two straight losses. Sunday was not the tone the Phillies nor Aaron Nola wanted to set as they take a break from games until Friday. Nola gave up three home runs in the first three innings and spotted the Marlins a 5-0 lead. They’re 48-41 going into the break, which puts them on pace for the same record as last season (87-75). Manager Rob Thomson said he would like to see the offense get into gear in the second half.

In the draft, the Phillies may have uncovered another gem.

Phillies reliever José Alvarado hasn’t looked like himself lately, and on Sunday, the potential reason for that was revealed. The Phillies placed Alvarado on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Next: The Phillies will be represented by Nick Castellanos and Craig Kimbrel in the All-Star Game at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Fox.

B-Ball Paul seemed on his way out the door when Paul Reed signed an offer letter with the Utah Jazz and the Sixers were on the clock to match it. With only a few hours to spare, however, they did just that.

And yes, James Harden is still seeking a trade away from the Sixers, but don’t burn your jerseys yet. Or at least, Joel Embiid, who has dealt with cranky teammates in the past, hasn’t given up hope that things can be worked out with Harden.

The Flyers will hope 24-year-old Carter Hart is both the present and future for the team between the pipes.

But he’s far from the only promising young goaltender in the pipeline. One of those is Alexei Kolosov, a 21-year-old Belarusian who currently plies his trade with Dinamo Minsk in the KHL.

The Flyers signed Kolosov to a three-year, entry-level contract Sunday but don’t expect to see the goaltender in orange and black just yet.

The Union and their fans know full well how lucky they are have to Andre Blake in goal. Saturday night was a painful reminder of Blake’s excellence, as stand-in Joe Bendik struggled in a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Andrea Canales has her key takeaways from the Union’s second straight defeat, including a look at Bendik’s costly errors between the sticks.

While it was a disappointing weekend for the Union, one of their former stars made positive headlines. That was Medford’s Brenden Aaronson, who secured his future via a loan deal to German club and Champions League qualifiers Union Berlin.

Next: The Union will look to get back in the win column Wednesday against Eastern Conference power Nashville (8:30 p.m., Apple TV).

In 1936, Phillies legend Chuck Klein became the first National League player to hit four home runs in a game. The right fielder was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1980.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Scott Lauber, Jonathan Tannenwald, Andrea Canales, Keith Pompey, Lochlahn March, Gustav Elvin, Alex Coffey and Joseph Santoliquito.