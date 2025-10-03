Let the festivities begin | Sports Daily Newsletter

Getting ready for a jammed packed weekend, Philly.

Red October officially begins Saturday, when the Phillies face the Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park for Game 1 of the National League division series.

Advertisement

If you’re wondering how to get your hands on postseason tickets, we have some answers. While most Phillies postseason tickets are limited, fans can enter a lottery to buy them before turning to resale sites. Here’s how it works.

Then, on Sunday, the Eagles will host the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time in about eight years. These two teams aren’t quite familiar with each other. Though, Denver has a stout defense that could put the Eagles’ up-and-down offense in a blender.

The Eagles have been far from perfect, but they have been able to consistently find ways to win. While their 4-0 record will be put to the test, our Eagles writers are leaning in favor of the Birds.

In other news, Jalen Carter admitted on Thursday that his shoulder injury from the offseason is affecting his play. But he plans to play through it.

And A.J. Brown addressed his cryptic social media post that caused a stir. He said he let his “frustrations boil over.”

— Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Harrison Bader got into painting as a teenager at Horace Mann School in the Bronx. He took advanced placement art history and was immediately hooked. He continued painting after high school and college, as the 31-year-old outfielder embarked on his professional baseball career. It’s helped him get through the highs and lows of the game, while also shaping who he is as a player and person.

Heading into the preseason opener, Sixers coach Nick Nurse said the backup center battle between Adem Bona and 6-foot-11 Andre Drummond was competitive. And after Thursday’s 99-84 exhibition loss to the New York Knicks, Bona might have the edge. The 22-year-old got the start and outplayed Drummond. Also, Dominick Barlow showed he has the chance to be a solid role player at power forward, and the backcourt tandem of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe could develop into something special. Here’s Inquirer writer Keith Pompey’s full takeaways and more.

This time last year, Jett Luchanko was just happy to be here. He’s still just 19 years old, and the Flyers are eyeing the forward’s long-term development. However, he has more urgency to prove he has taken those next steps. Rick Tocchet will make opening night roster decisions after Saturday’s final preseason game. Luchanko could be in line for another opportunity, but the first-year coach wants to see Luchanko use his speed to score.

Sports snapshot

Rob Thomson is the real MVP. Dealing with pestilent injury and unwarranted insolence, the Phillies manager completed the best job of his 3½-year tenure at the helm. He and his staff generally spun gold from straw. This will be true regardless of the outcome of the postseason — extend him now, writes columnist Marcus Hayes.

To get all your Phillies postseason news, sign up for The Inquirer Phillies newsletter, Extra Innings.

What you’re saying about Rob Thomson

We asked: How do you think Rob Thomson has done handling the pitching staff?

I would say Thomson has done a mediocre job handling the staff this season. The continued utilization of Romano in key moments of close games when everyone watching … including the opposing teams … knew he was struggling big time was over-the-top ridiculous. Thomson was doing the same thing with Hernandez earlier in the season before the Phillies finally wised up and sent him packing. Thomson leaving Luzardo in the game way too long two outings in a row when he was giving up hit after hit and obviously couldn’t get an out was sad to watch. No pitcher should be left out there to absorb such a beating. Finally Thomson’s penchant for pulling a pitcher while he is pitching well is frustrating to watch. These guys are human beings with all of the physical stresses of human beings and should not be looked at as just a resource that should function perfectly everytime based on the lefty/righty rule. If a pitcher is doing well, leave him in. Go with the hot hand. I understand when you look at the Phillies record it’s very hard to criticize the results but I believe with better pitching management the Phillies would easily have had the best record in baseball. — Bob A.

He does ok but has some work to do. Often pulls the starter too early and leaves the relief pitcher, who is blowing the game, in too long. Just my opinion. Needs to find a happy medium and always be prepared for anything. And leave Romano off the post season roster. — Kathy T.

Personally, IN MY OPINION, he has/had not a clue. It was his dumb moves that lost the World Series by calling Craig Kimbrel’s name EVERY GAME. Remember the Arizona series? This year’s name that must have been tattooed on his wrist was Jordan Romano. Another name. Another blown save. Thank goodness the GM stole Spiderman from the Twins. He’s much too quick pulling a starter that’s throwing a 3 hit shutout in the 7th inning. So what if his pitch count is 80 or 90. He should take a walk through the CBP Hall of Fame! Starting pitchers were insulted if they didn’t go the full 9 or even 10 or 11 innings.Hopefully he’s learned his lesson for this year’s RED OCTOBER. — Ronald R.

I have long been a critic of Rob’s pitching decisions such as leaving an ineffective starter in far too long and suddenly we are down 6-0. But overall this year I think he has improved and it has not been an easy year pitching wise. Injuries, the loss of Jeff Hoffman, then Wheeler gone, and Alvarado suspended, Nola often ineffective all made pitching management tough. And until Duran came he nobody that qualified as a true closer. Phillies finished tied with others for 2nd best in saves although their ratio of saves to opportunities was lower than the others. Now though he needs to be at his very best. Let’s hope he can be. — Everett S.

I think he did a better job this year with starters than in the past. Having said that I think he is terrible at it. The bull pen is his worst nightmare. He was especially wanting when he kept putting in Romano when he was not able to get any outs and everybody in the stadium knew it but him. He forms an opinion of the pitchers and doesn’t adjust as the season goes on soon enough. I also think he should ask/tell Duran to lower his turbo entrance especially when he has blown 3 easy saves. Batters are not afraid of him! — Vince O.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Marcus Hayes, Jeff McLane, Alex Coffey, Gabriela Carroll, Henry Savage, Keith Pompey, Ariel Simpson, Ryan Mack, Devin Jackson, Kerith Gabriel and Sean McKeown.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading. Have a wonderful weekend. We’ll be back in your inbox on Monday. — Bella