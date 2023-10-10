Power struggle | Sports Daily Newsletter

That wasn’t just a momentum shift in Atlanta on Monday night. For Phillies fans, it must have felt like a tsunami.

Zack Wheeler cruised into the sixth with a no-hitter, J.T. Realmuto smacked a two-run homer, the Phillies grabbed a 4-0 lead, and then ... wham!

The Atlanta Braves displayed the kind of power that produced 307 homers this season and seized Game 2 of the National League Division Series, 5-4. Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run shot in the seventh, Austin Riley did the same in the eighth, the Phillies fell, and this became a series again. Crucial stat: The Phils left 11 men on base.

How will they respond from a crushing loss? This was an epic meltdown, but the Phillies say that their mental toughness is their strength. Now is the time to prove it, David Murphy writes.

The good news: The next two games are at earsplitting Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies have a home-field advantage that few can match.

⚾ Where the Phillies stand: The best-of-five National League Division Series is tied at a game apiece. Game 3 is Wednesday at 5:07 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

As great as Zack Wheeler was pitching in Game 2, he had nothing left in the tank by the end of the sixth inning. Wheeler’s velocity was dipping, but Rob Thomson sent him out for the seventh and the wheels came off. “I wanted him to go back out,” Thomson said. “He said he was fine. And he still looked it.”

Wheeler gave up a two-run homer to Travis d’Arnaud and the rest is history. In Game 6 of the World Series, Thomson didn’t give Wheeler enough rope. In Game 2 of the NLDS, he gave him too much, Marcus Hayes writes.

Jeff Hoffman allowed the decisive blow by Austin Riley as the Phillies’ bullpen failed to nail down a victory.

Thomson says a Rhys Hoskins return in time for the NL Championship Series would be “a stretch.”

Next: The Phillies host the Braves in Game 3 of their NL Division Series on Wednesday at 5:07 p.m. (TBS).

The old adage is that defense wins championships. On Sunday, the Eagles defense put together maybe its best half of the season, shutting out the Los Angeles Rams over the final two quarters in a 23-14 road victory. But is this defense championship quality?

It’s still far too early to tell, but Sunday’s second-half recovery was a step in the right direction. Here’s what else we learned from the Eagles’ latest victory.

Jalen Carter continues to be one of the biggest stars on that defense, as the rookie defensive tackle added two more sacks to raise his tally to 3½ for the season. He wasn’t the only Eagle to join rare company statistically.

One player who didn’t break out on the stat sheet was No. 3 receiver Quez Watkins, who returned after missing two games with a hamstring injury. On Monday, Nick Sirianni explained why Watkins’ value cannot be quantified by a simple glance at the box score.

Haason Reddick is back to being himself, Mike Sielski writes, and opponents should pay attention.

Jeff McLane explains what happens when Jalen Hurts “gets freaky” with his legs.

Next: The Eagles visit the New York Jets on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. (Fox29).

Entering his third year with the 76ers, Jaden Springer had 14 points and five rebounds Sunday in a loss to the Boston Celtics in the preseason opener. The Sixers selected Springer, 21, with the 28th pick in the 2021 draft. He made two regular-season appearances as a rookie before playing in 16 games last season.

Most of his time has been spent with the Delaware Blue Coats. Is this the year he breaks through?

“He’s been working the last three years,” Tyrese Maxey said. “I told him, ‘This year, it’s time. We’re probably going to need you. We’re going to need you to step up and play bigger and older than what you are.’ … So I’m proud of him.”

Next: The Sixers play their second preseason game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center.

Monday was cut day around the National Hockey League, as teams made their final tweaks ahead of the league’s 5 p.m. roster deadline.

It turned out that the Flyers, who entered the day with 24 “healthy” players left in camp, one over the maximum 23, didn’t need to make another cut. Why? Well it turns out only 23 of the Flyers were healthy, as the Flyers placed Rasmus Ristolainen on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Ristolainen will miss at least seven days, but his unavailability represented good news for youngsters Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink, who both made the team.

Next: The Flyers open the season Thursday in Columbus (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Worth a look

Hurting themselves: The 2-4 Temple Owls look to fix their fumbling problem as they prepare for North Texas. New era: Temple gets revved up about this season under new men’s basketball coach Adam Fisher.

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: Do you feel like the Braves are cooked already in the NL Division Series? Among your responses:

Braves too strong to fold, but WE have the BEST fans! — John S.

I would like to think that the Braves are cooked, but I would hesitate to rush to judgment on that. These guys won 104 games this year and are loaded with some of the best players in baseball, and even a couple guys who could end up in the Hall someday. But, I think the Phillies have the guys and the momentum to take them out and repeat their exciting Red October run to the WS. Our guys seemed to have reached peak performance just in time for this series. — Everett S.

Can’t count the Braves down this early. I do believe the bye game is not good for a team. Better to just keep playing as the Phils did. That being said, it would be a dream come true to sweep the Braves. I do not think that will happen. — Kathy T.

The Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation is stacked — anchored by blue-chip talent. So how did Milton Williams, a former third-round pick, get in the mix? Williams has always believed in himself. His father has, too, maybe even more than Williams himself. But in order to fulfill his NFL dream, Williams had to put in the work, and lots of that work was done on a hill back in Williams’ hometown. Join Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane as he gets to know Williams and his roots, and talks to players and coaches about why Williams could be an important piece to the team’s success. Listen here.

