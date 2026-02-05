👋🏾 Take care, Jared | Sports Daily Newsletter

There better be a method to the madness the Sixers pulled yesterday, because a number of confused and upset fans are waking up this morning.

On the eve of the NBA’s trade deadline, the Sixers opted to trade second-year guard Jared McCain to Oklahoma City for a slew of draft selections over the next few seasons.

McCain, who one could argue until he tore his meniscus last season, was in the conversation for NBA Rookie of the Year honors, averaged 6.6 points this season, and was believed to be a key part of the team’s guard rotation.

Moving McCain did get the Sixers below the luxury tax threshold, also freeing up an additional roster spot, but the team’s decision to trade him was not necessarily met with a ton of understanding, judging by the reaction on social media yesterday.

Also, speaking of departures, did you hear about the Eagles coach who flew the nest?

Welcome to Thursday. It’ll be sunny, but zip that coat up, since we’re not expected to get above freezing today.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

After 13 seasons and three head coaches, Jeff Stoutland, leader of the Eagles’ offensive line, took to social media to announce he was stepping down from the position.

It’s unknown if Stoutland will remain a member of the organization in some capacity, in what looks to be a bit of a shakeup on the offensive side of the ball, with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion at the top and Josh Grizzard as entering as the new passing game coordinator.

Inquirer writer Jeff Neiburg has more on Stoutland, his time with the team, and what his exit might mean going forward.

As for defense? After contemplating retirement, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will return in 2026.

What we’re...

🏀 Learning: Villanova basketball is back, and Devin Askew is a big reason why.

🏒 Realizing: One day, we’re introducing you to a top Flyers prospect; the next, we’re reporting he’s being charged with aggravated assault.

❄️ Sharing: Here’s how to make sure you watch the locals and more competing at the Winter Olympics, beginning this week.

🤔 Wondering: If someone said, “Don’t forget to bring the hot dog launcher,” as the Phillies packed up for the long drive to Clearwater, Fla., this week for spring training.

Jamie Drysdale hasn’t scored much. In fact, his goal on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals was his first in 20 games. So why is he still receiving praise from head coach Rick Tocchet?

Because goals aside, Drysdale is arguably having his best season. He’s on pace for a career high in points, and according to Natural Stat Trick, the Flyers’ top three performing defensive pairs this season, with more than 30 minutes played, have all included Drysdale.

In the aftermath of his game-winner that keeps the Flyers competitive in the Metropolitan Division standings and snapped the team’s four-game losing streak, writer Gabriela Carroll takes a look at what it’s now going to take to get him firing on all cylinders.

When Phillies pitchers and catchers hold their first official workout Wednesday in Clearwater, Fla., it will have been 125 days since Orion Kerkering bobbled a comebacker at his feet, threw home instead of to first base, and lobbed it over J.T. Realmuto’s outstretched mitt, ending the Phillies’ season in the 11th inning of the fourth game of the division series. It was only the second time ever that a playoff series ended on an error, and in the age of social media, clips of Kerkering’s blunder were everywhere.

“No matter what you do, whether it’s the internet, just basic browsing, even looking up a recipe or something, it’s going to be there. It’s like the first thing,” Kerkering said this week on The Inquirer’s Phillies Extra podcast, which drops today on Inquirer.com, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. “It’s going to always be brought up. You can’t get around it. It’s always going to be stuck there.

“But I don’t want it to like define who I am as a ballplayer in the future.”

Matt Campbell hasn’t had a lot of time to prepare for his new role as the head football coach at Penn State. He’s had even less time to recruit for the upcoming season.

Good thing a lot of those names came to him.

During Wednesday’s signing day period, the Nittany Lions landed 55 new names. The mix? 15 incoming freshmen and 40 by way of the seemingly always-on NCAA transfer portal. So what now? Here’s a list of the top names in the group and how they break down moving forward.

On this date

Feb. 5, 2011: Ed Sabol, who, alongside his son Steve, co-founded the Mount Laurel-based sports documentary house known as NFL Films, was elected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at age 94.

“We haven’t yet reached Super Bowl Sunday, but teams that win a Super Bowl within a calendar year and then return to the playoffs usually remain more stable than the Eagles have been the past few weeks.” — The Inquirer columnist examines the departure of Jeff Stoutland and more in his latest piece.

What you’re saying about Philly sports

We asked: What was your favorite era to be a sports fan in Philly and why?

Definitely, in 1980-81, all four teams reached the finals of their respective leagues. While only the Phillies became champions, we were thrilled to cheer on the Eagles, Sixers, and Flyers! — Bob C.

I will most likely be the only one to pick the 1950’s, but for this Springfield-Delco kid who saw his first Phillies game in 1948, it was my coming-out decade. No Flyers yet, and the 76ers were a long way away, but I fell in love with Paul Arizin and Villanova basketball, and then the Warriors, where Paul went after a short service in the Marine Corps. Wilt was tearing up the Public League, and then off to Kansas to be an all-American and be drafted by the Warriors in 1959. The Phillies, of course, won their first National League pennant since 1915, with Robin Roberts and Richie Ashburn leading the way. — Everett S.

In the 1970’s, Philadelphia was known as the“City of Champions.” Flyers in 1974 and 1975. In 1978, the Eagles played in a Wild Card game and lost. Was there! The Phillies played in the Championship Series in 1976 and lost to the Reds. The 76ers in the 70’s usually were in the playoffs but never advanced. I was in my 30’s and enjoyed every minute of it. — Ronald R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Keith Pompey, Jeff Neiburg, Scott Lauber, Gabriela Carroll, Brooke Ackerman, Jackie Spiegel, Rob Tornoe, Jonathan Tannenwald, Ariel Simpson, Owen Hewitt, and Marcus Hayes.

Appreciate you allowing me to get your day started. We’ll be back tomorrow to get you set for the weekend. Have a good one, Philly. — Kerith