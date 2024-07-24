🏀 Clap ya hands, everybody | Sports Daily Newsletter

If you’re a Sixers fan, you had a great day Tuesday. Paul George, the team’s new star, said all the right things in his introductory news conference, and Tyrese Maxey also met the press to talk about securing his future here with a five-year extension worth a reported $204 million.

And the bedrock of the team, Joel Embiid, made Philly proud with his response to retired NBA player Gilbert Arenas’ mocking posts about Embiid’s heavily favored U.S. Olympic team squeaking past South Sudan in an Olympic tuneup.

Advertisement

More of all the above … is below. 👇🏾

It’s good vibes surrounding a Sixers team that always felt one player away, one injury removed from getting past the second round, and as a bona fide contender for a championship. There’s still a sizable waiting period to see if the moves made this offseason result in a run to the NBA Finals, but for now with this news, here’s the soundtrack to your morning.

Happy to be waking up with you, Philly. Have a good one.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓Excited about the upcoming Sixers season? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Paul George isn’t shying away from the fact that despite being one of the premier players in the NBA over the last decade, he’s got something to prove to the fans in Philadelphia.

Yesterday, in front of the media at his introductory news conference, George, who signed a four-year, $212 million deal, knows that what he’s about to experience in Philly is a fan base that is a little different from those in some of this previous stops, such as Oklahoma City and Indianapolis.

Still, it sounds like he’s ready for it.

“I think pressure is good, I think intensity is good, and that’s what you get up for,” George said. “You want the fans to be fired up, you want them to put that pressure on you to go out there and perform and win games. That’s our job.”

In the background of Paul George’s day, the news fell that the Sixers also intend to sign Reggie Jackson (no, not that Reggie Jackson), the former Charlotte Hornets guard, once he clears waivers.

It’s trade season in baseball. Teams have seven days — until 6 p.m. July 30, to be exact — to bolster their rosters for a run at the World Series. After that, players on 40-man rosters may be placed on outright waivers and claimed, but they can’t be traded.

You’d think a team like the Phillies with the best record in baseball and on track to be a contender in the postseason would be good. Wrong. Sources tell Inquirer reporter Scott Lauber that the Phils are looking to bolster their outfield and bullpen, with Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski not opposed to packaging prospects to get something done.

Additionally, Lauber takes an insightful look at how Dombrowski has been in these situations historically.

In terms of their Midwest series with Minnesota last night, the Phillies got a dominant performance from ace Zack Wheeler, his first start in two weeks, and used a ninth-inning rally to even their series against the Twins.

Next: The Phillies close out the series in Minneapolis in a businessperson’s special scheduled for 1:10 p.m. (NBC10). Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.54 ERA) will oppose Twins righty Chris Paddack (5-3, 4.99).

With Eagles training camp kicking off today, it’s the start of a clean slate for a team expected to do big things given a strong draft pull and key offseason acquisitions (ahem, Saquon Barkley). But questions still prevail in certain key areas. Like, is Kellen Moore exactly what Jalen Hurts needed? Is this the secondary unit Eagles fans have been yearning for (injury to second-round rookie Cooper DeJean aside)? Are they going to lower the price of parking?

OK, that last one we don’t know the answer to (though we can assume the answer), but the previous two and others we have insight from Inquirer Eagles writer EJ Smith.

Here’s a question we can answer that’s not in Smith’s report. First open practice for fans? Aug. 1 at the Linc.

You’re welcome.

For all the back and forth about new Flyers forward Matvei Michkov, the drama with his former Russian club, it was clear that the Flyers planned to do all it could to ensure his arrival in Philly.

Yesterday, that became official — even though his arrival was by way of New York’s JFK airport. Michkov was greeted by a welcoming party that included Flyers president Keith Jones and general manager Danny Brière. What’s next for the young phenom remains to be seen, but Brière’s words when the Flyers selected him in the draft still ring out: “We took a big swing, but we hope that this turns out to be a home run.”

Inquirer reporter Jackie Spiegel has more on what’s next for Michkov and the Flyers now that they have their man.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

Worth a look

Standing tall: Despite a last-place forecast in preseason conference polls, Temple football coach Stan Drayton isn’t listening to the naysayers. Wiz without: Former Phillies Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard have a new podcast and they’re talking cheesesteaks. Medford’s own: As he heads to Paris for the biggest competition of his still-young soccer career, South Jersey’s Paxten Aaronson sits down with the Inquirer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

ROTEGY GROOS

Phillies fans could be seeing a lot more of this reliever given the recent struggles of José Alvarado. Think you know? Take a guess and click here to see if you’re correct.

Stat that matters

99.9: In addition to having the best record in baseball (64-37) ahead of last night’s game against the Twins, the Phillies held the second-best run differential (plus-107) in MLB and a 99.9% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from EJ Smith, Scott Lauber, Ben Istvan, Gina Mizell, Jeff Neiburg, Isabella DiAmore, Jackie Spiegel, Gabriela Carroll, and Jonathan Tannenwald.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading. Maria will be at the controls of the newsletter on Thursday. — Kerith