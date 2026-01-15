🏀 Kobe’s game | Sports Daily Newsletter

Kobe Bryant will be remembered for many moments in his basketball career. The NBA titles he’s won, the records he’s set, all visible, tangible memories that are a click away.

In Philly, however, his lore extends beyond what he did in the pros. It starts with his impact on the boys’ varsity basketball program as the shooting guard for Lower Merion High School in the late 1990s.

Before Bryant, the Aces struggled to compete with area teams. Now, nearly 30 years after he graduated and took his talents to the NBA, the program, which is still guided by head coach Gregg Downer, is still regarded as one of the top public school programs in the area.

Another impact of Bryant’s time is the rivalry that developed between Lower Merion and Chester, the other area hoops powerhouse, that remains a fixture on the calendar to this day. While it might not bring the same fire as games in previous years, it’s a game in which both schools test themselves on several different facets — some you could suggest might even transcend basketball.

It’s the latest from Inquirer writer Alex Coffey, who dived deep into this area high school hoops rivalry and the hardworking teen turned NBA great whose star power made this game a must-see event.

Over the past few seasons, the Flyers have made it no secret that the team was rebuilding and taking a long-term approach to roster construction.

But with the Flyers in a playoff spot entering Wednesday’s games, have things changed? Jackie Spiegel recently caught up with Flyers president Keith Jones to talk about the team’s direction, Matvei Michkov, Trevor Zegras, and how the team could approach March’s trade deadline.

While it remains to be seen whether the Flyers will look to add at the deadline, the team got some reinforcement with the return of top-four defenseman Jamie Drysdale on Wednesday. Drysdale’s return after a three-game absence, combined with the team’s three-game losing streak, convinced Rick Tocchet to scramble his three defensive pairs in Buffalo.

The Flyers losing streak reached four after dropping a road game at the Sabres, 5-2. The team also lost starting goalie Dan Vladar to an undisclosed injury after the first period.

⚾ Realizing: That for the first time, Ranger Suárez is no longer a Phillies pitcher and he’s got a $150 million contract from the Red Sox to prove it.

👀 Watching: The reaction from this young Eagles fan who found out that former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was fired on Tuesday.

⚽ Introducing: We sat down with the Union’s newest striker, Ezekiel Alladoh. Here’s what he had to say.

🤔 Wondering: What Jason Kelce really meant with his comments on former Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

🏈 Applauding: Penn sprint football coach Jerry McConnell, who, until next season, has been a fixture on the sidelines for nearly 20 years.

As the free agency dominoes continue to fall this winter, the one representing catcher J.T. Realmuto’s future has remained upright.

While fan attention has mostly turned to the Phillies’ interest in free agent infielder Bo Bichette, with whom team officials met on Monday, there is still a glaring hole in the team’s lineup at the catching position.

Five years ago, when Realmuto signed his last contract with the Phillies, they didn’t come to an agreement until Jan. 26. But if both sides don’t ultimately reach a deal this time, what happens at catcher?

Here’s a breakdown of the Phillies’ options behind the plate if they don’t reunite with Realmuto.

When the 76ers lost to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, they didn’t have to wait long to get revenge. Less than two nights later, they were back in Scotiabank Arena. On the second try they secured a 115-102 win. The Sixers returned home to Xfinity Mobile Arena to yet another two-game set against — this time at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It kind of gives you a small preview of what the playoffs look like, having to beat a team and go out and do it again the next night or whenever you play,” Sixers power forward Dominick Barlow said following Wednesday’s shootaround.

Barlow left Wednesday’s 133-107 loss against Cleveland with a back contusion after awkwardly falling early in the third quarter. Though Joel Embiid is showing glimpses of his dominant self, turnovers continue to be an issue for the Sixers’ star center.

Pay to play: Temple, Villanova, and Penn State are among local schools beginning to pay athletes. Here’s how it’s going so far. Portal impact: We weigh Temple football’s most impactful departures and arrivals from the transfer portal over the last few years. Facing a legend: Villanova’s Denise Dillon recalls what it’s like to face Geno Auriemma as her Wildcats take on UConn on Thursday. ICYMI: Villanova leans on Devin Askew’s bench scoring to secure a win over Providence.

Jan. 15: How about a pair of Philly moments with California ties? First, on this date in 1965, the San Francisco Warriors traded Wilt Chamberlain to the Sixers in a three-player deal, along with cash. Fast forward to 2024, and you’ll see Joel Embiid hit his 16 consecutive game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, tying Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“Given that Jalen Hurts will turn 28 in August and has absorbed his share of punishment over his five years as the Eagles’ starter, it’s fair to wonder whether that dynamism with his legs is gone forever.” — It’s one, among many questions Sielski ponders in his latest column.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: Who should the Eagles hire as their next offensive coordinator?

[Kevin] Patullo was really subpar at his job, but even more so was his boss, head coach [Nick] Sirianni. Nick has an outstanding record as Eagles coach, but I have a feeling it might have been his players who carried him to a Super Bowl win rather than the opposite. Would be great to get Kellen Moore back, but even though he had a bad season I don’t think the Saints are ready to give up on him. Other than him, I would go as the team did with Vic and bring in Frank Reich who has that same depth of experience and who of course is very familiar with the Eagles organization. — Everett S.

Pretty much anyone can make these calls: run, run, pass. — Cathy J.

Not really knowing the availability of who would be available, the best thing to do would be to run an ad. Coaching opportunity of a lifetime. OC Wanted. Experienced professional football OFFENSIVE Coordinator. Must understand the rhythm of the game. Creativity a must. Trick plays a necessity. Must be able to teach strict discipline. You will earn a top-five salary plus the opportunity to earn a $2 million bonus ending with the team’s last game played whether it be 17, 18, 19 or 20 games. This means postseason games count. ... Opportunity to work in front of the best fans in football. — Ronald R.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Jackie Speigel, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Lochlahn March, Ariel Simpson, Jonathan Tannenwald, Conor Smith, Mike Sielski, Susan Snyder, Katie Lewis, Colin Schofield, and Dylan Johnson.

