⚾ Giving flowers | Sports Daily Newsletter

Whether they won or lost last night, our plan to get your morning started was to share this ode to Phillies manager Rob Thomson, who, Inquirer columnist David Murphy says, deserves much more than a golf clap as he’s been “nothing short of brilliant this season,” and could be an early favorite for National League Manager of the Year.

Murph’s points come largely from Thomson’s ability to manage injuries, a fluctuating bullpen, and an outfield that required a rotation, even if it meant pulling a fan favorite.

Advertisement

Thought this line was especially interesting: We tend to overlook managers of teams that live up to their preseason indications. But think about all that the 2025 Phillies have overcome en route to being the team that everyone more or less expected.

It’s our early offering to you this morning, and our question of the day: What are your thoughts on Murphy’s assessment of Thomson? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

By the way, the Phillies moved closer to wrapping up the NL East with an 11-3 win over the Mets. Max Kepler drove in five runs, which included a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Also, check out the local sports owners making moves up and down the latest Forbes list of the 400 wealthiest Americans.

We’re in for sunny skies today with temperatures in the high 70s across the region. Have a good one. 😎

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Rookie camp for the Flyers gets underway today, with a wealth of talent after the team restocked its prospect cupboard this summer, selecting nine players in the NHL draft, including six in the first two rounds.

But how good are these guys, really? We want you to decide. In concert with our interactive team, we created a way for you to rank the Flyers’ top prospects and see how your picks stack up against those by other fans.

From Porter Martone to Jett Luchanko, you rank them and then see how much Flyers Nation agrees.

What we’re …

👀 Watching: The Phillies wrap up their series with New York tonight (7:15 p.m., Fox29). Jesús Luzardo (13-6, 4.01 ERA) will start against Mets left-hander David Peterson (9-5, 3.72).

🤔 Wondering: Will the Union replicate the success they’ve been having with an upcoming three-game stretch in a seven-day period beginning on Saturday?

🏀 Witnessing: Steve Donahue take over the men’s basketball program at St. Joseph’s. His official introductory press conference is today at 10 a.m.

🤎 Reading: This inspirational story on how Universal Audenried Charter High School fielded its varsity football program.

Dallas Goedert, not the Cowboys. Keep reading.

We ask that, given Goedert was not an active participant in the Eagles first practice since defeating Dallas last Thursday and ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The ailment? His knee, although he played the entire opener and was a frequent target for Jalen Hurts.

Inquirer writer Olivia Reiner has more on what the next few days might look like for their trusted tight end before the Birds board the plane to Kansas City.

Za’Darius Smith, the 10-year veteran edge rusher, was signed by the Eagles earlier this week to add more depth to the defensive line. Smith had nine sacks last season with the Lions and Browns and believes he still has “a lot more left in the tank.”

Quentin Grimes shared a photo of himself dribbling the ball … in a 76ers jersey. The internet got a hold of it quickly and observers started to speculate that the image was an indication that his contract situation could have reached a resolution. Not quite.

While the Sixers still hold out hope of keeping Grimes, there has been no progress even as the stagnant restricted free agency market has started to see some movement with the Brooklyn Nets’ Cam Thomas taking his one-year qualifying offer and the Chicago Bulls’ Josh Giddey accepting a four-year, $100 million deal. Grimes’ situation continues to linger with the Sixers only weeks away from training camp.

Wednesday kick-started the first presale for World Cup tickets, where interested fans who have a Visa card could apply for a presale next month.

What was discovered, however, is that for the first time in the 98-year history of the men’s edition of the FIFA World Cup, soccer’s governing body will use dynamic pricing for tickets, essentially starting high and then lowering prices, only if demand trends in that direction.

Inquirer writer Jonathan Tannenwald was in the room during a recent media briefing to shed some light on FIFA’s plan and how it could affect your wallet if you’re looking to be in the building next summer.

Join us before kickoff

The Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX. Join beat writers Olivia Reiner and Jeff McLane before kickoff on Gameday Central as they discuss the matchup and all things Eagles.

On this date

Sept. 11, 1999: Tennis great Serena Williams wins her first of 23 Grand Slam titles after beating World No. 1 Martina Hingis at the U.S. Open.

Standings, stats, and more

Missed last night’s Phillies game and want to see a box score? Here a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: What are your thoughts on the Eagles defense, and do you have any concerns?

[Jalen] Carter should be suspended by the Eagles until he makes a personal apology to Prescott face-to-face and an apology to the fans. No room for that kind of conduct. — Bill M.

It all starts upfront for the Birds, pressure, pressure, pressure is what leads to a successful game. You have got to make the opposing QB very uncomfortable. The front seven is responsible for that on every down. DAK looked good last week because of little or no pressure; he was very comfortable in the pocket for the most part. We were aided by a couple of key drops. We need to be better this week, hopefully the return of Carter will be enough to cause a distraction for Mahomes. I’m sure they will be ready for us. Will we match their intensity? I trust we can and we will! — Bill B.

Vic Fangio has it covered. Took him a little more time to adjust after the kindergarten spitting episode last week. Just wondering why the Dallas QB wasn’t also fined, given he was the one who spit first. The corners seem to be playing a little to soft. Once the pass rush gets in sync, all will be good. We shut the door in the second half last week. Dallas could not adjust. GO BIRDS! — Ronald R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Scott Lauber, Charmaine Runes, Gina Mizell, Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jackie Spiegel, Ariel Simpson, Henry Savage, Alex Coffey, Owen Hewitt, and Dylan Johnson.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That’s it for me. Jim hits your inbox tomorrow, just in time for the weekend. Take it easy, Philly. — Kerith