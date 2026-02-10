⚾ Bring on spring | Sports Daily Newsletter

Stop your teeth from chattering for a minute to absorb two pieces of good news: Forecasters say we’ll finally thaw out from prolonged Arctic conditions for some tolerable weather today. And spring training is just about here, which should warm our hearts for sure.

After John Middleton cracked open the bank vault to retain Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto, the Phillies will look much the same as last season’s version when pitchers and catchers report Wednesday in Clearwater, Fla. (Don’t expect Nick Castellanos anywhere in sight this spring, though.)

There are plenty of questions for the NL East champs as they begin yet another bid for a World Series title. Will they be better than last year? Is Bryce Harper still elite? Can a healing Zack Wheeler be dominant again? There is much more, and our Scott Lauber covers all the bases as spring training gets ready to heat up.

Regarding Wheeler, though, it’s unlikely that the right-hander will be ready for opening day after undergoing surgery in September when a blood clot was discovered in his pitching shoulder. So that will leave an early opening for 22-year-old Andrew Painter.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Before we know it, arguably the biggest global spectacle in sports, the FIFA World Cup, will be right here in Philadelphia, with six scheduled matches at Lincoln Financial Field from June 14 to July 4.

Well ahead of time, we bring you the definitive guide to the World Cup in Philly, from in-depth looks at the nine teams that will play here to schedules and much, much more. You’ll be blown away by how much World Cup information can be found right here.

Talk about big shoes to fill. An NFL source confirmed that the Eagles are hiring Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper for the same role here — as the replacement for Jeff Stoutland, widely regarded as the best line coach in the league. Kuper, 43, played guard for the Denver Broncos for eight seasons.

The Eagles are facing a key offseason as they aim to make sure their Super Bowl window remains open in 2026 and beyond. Here’s a guide to what lies ahead, especially with roster decisions and free agency.

The Seahawks stomped the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, and their defensive approach looked a lot like the Eagles’ suffocation of the Chiefs last February. Jeff McLane has his takeaways from Seattle’s big win.

The Seahawks’ Drew Lock shared the quarterbacks room with Sean Mannion in Seattle and says he knew then that Mannion would be a good coach.

NHL players are back in these Winter Olympics, and it’s always a little strange when teammates square off while playing for their national teams. That will be the case on Thursday when Dan Vladař and Czechia will face Travis Sanheim and Canada.

“That’s going to be a fun one,” Vladař said about facing his Flyers teammate. “You know, I think I know more of his weaknesses than, hopefully, they know about my weaknesses, so I’m going use that power against them.”

With the Flyers on an extended break, Matvei Michkov’s development remains a hot topic. Here’s what Hall of Famer and former Flyer Chris Pronger had to say about it.

Off the ice, a story about a Flyers fan: All-Star-level, a native of Chile, celebrated getting her U.S. citizenship by watching the team win.

Joel Embiid finally appears to be living up to his potential. If that sentence reads oddly to you, as Marcus Hayes writes, you didn’t appreciate Embiid at his peak and you don’t appreciate how much he has diminished since those prime years. Maturity is at the center of his progress. And that maturity has helped Embiid regain his health and standing as an All-Star level talent. Hayes examines more layers in Embiid’s surprising 2025-26 season, including his surgery and sustainability.

Embiid did not play Monday in Portland and the Sixers missed him, as they lost 135-118 to the Trail Blazers. Here are Keith Pompey’s takeaways.

Sports snapshot

Women’s hockey showdown: The U.S. and Canada will clash today at the Olympics. Here’s the full TV schedule.

🧠 Trivia time

Who is the only Flyers player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy twice as MVP of the playoffs? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Bobby Clarke

B) Ron Hextall

C) Reggie Leach

D) Bernie Parent

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: Do you think the Eagles will return to the Super Bowl next year? Among your responses:

Yes! The Eagles have a winning culture and a roster of top talent. I am optimistic that the new offensive philosophy will be effective and the defense will continue their dominance. — Bob C.

Yes. If the new OC focuses on giving Barkley support from the O line and running him outside rather than into the line all the time. — Jack B.

I think the Eagles can return to the SB next season ... First priority, re-sign Goedert and then draft a backup TE. ... Drafting offensive linemen to replenish our aging and hurting line is priority one! There were many times during the season when Hurts handed the ball to Barkley and there were three unblocked defensive players waiting for him. — Everett S.

It all depends on Mannion getting the offense to buy in with his system. By offense I mean Hurts has to buy in. If Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson retire, the offense will be even challenged more. It’s going to be a very interesting offseason to say the least. — Tom G.

Super Bowl? Let us first be concerned about just making the playoffs. First order of business is to find a kicker who has ice in his veins and can score 17 points in a Super Bowl. — Ronald R.

I don’t think they will. The OL needs to be rebuilt, and it will have to be done without the OL whisperer, Jeff Stoutland. The NFC West is loaded and the Bears and Packers are strong, so even if the Commanders and Cowboys continue to underachieve, getting out of the NFC will require every bit of strength and talent that the Birds brought to SB LIX. OK, Howie, it’s on you. — Joel G.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Kerith Gabriel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Owen Hewitt, Jackie Spiegel, Gabriela Carroll, Jeff Neiburg, Jeff McLane, Marcus Hayes, Keith Pompey, and Rob Tornoe.

Thank you for reading. Bella returns to bring you the newsletter on Wednesday. — Jim