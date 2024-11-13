A Big 5 classic | Sports Daily Newsletter

On Tuesday evening, Philly college hoops featured a pair of Big 5 matchups. First at Hawk Hill, where a gymnasium was filled with cheering fans and a happy Billy Lange celebrating with them.

Because for the second straight year, the St. Joseph’s men’s basketball team topped Villanova, 83-76, marking its first home win against the Wildcats since 2011. Both teams had something to prove in the rivalry matchup. Here’s why: Villanova fell to Columbia on Nov. 6 and St. Joe’s lost to Central Connecticut two days later.

While Villanova star Eric Dixon had a game-high 24 points, the Hawks found themselves on a 15-0 run to retake the lead in the second half, and ultimately secured the win.

Though St. Joe’s coach Lange downplayed the potential changing of the guard in the Big 5 with its statement win, it’s clear that the Hawks are no longer the little brother to rival Villanova.

Now, let’s head down to North Broad, where a line filled down Montgomery Avenue in front of the student entrance at the Liacouras Center to see Temple face Drexel, who joined the Big 5 last season.

And luckily for the home crowd, the Owls claimed a 69-61 victory over the Dragons, extending their undefeated status to 3-0.

Bryce Harper won the National League’s Silver Slugger Award for the fourth time Tuesday night. This time, though, the Phillies slugger was honored for his work as a first baseman. Harper earned his previous Silver Sluggers as an outfielder. He became the first player to win multiple Silver Sluggers in the outfield and then at least one at first base.

Signing bargain-bin linebacker Zack Baun to play on the inside has turned into gold for Howie Roseman. After Baun had two forced fumbles to go along with a fumble recovery on Sunday, it’s clear that he’s one of the best free-agent additions around the league.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio certainly saw something in Baun. The 27-year old has been able to thrive in a new position and excel in pass coverage. And he’s certainly versatile — he grew up as a dancer and playing the bass.

On Monday, the Eagles opened Jordan Mailata’s 21-day practice window, making the left tackle eligible to return for their Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders. Mailata has missed four games with a hamstring injury. “If the opportunity comes this week, I’ll be there,” he said.

The Eagles, riding a five-game winning streak, lead the NFC East after a big win over Dallas. In this week’s unCovering the Birds, Inquirer Eagles reporter Jeff McLane breaks down the high-stakes prime-time clash with the Dallas Cowboys, exploring the strategies and key moments behind the Eagles’ success. Catch the “Pick Six” segment with Zack Baun — tune in now!

The Eagles play in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.

Tuesday started a journey that the 76ers hope will end in Las Vegas. While the Sixers’ home game with the New York Knicks was all about Joel Embiid’s return, that matchup also served as the first NBA Cup opener for both squads. The tournament will be played on “Cup Nights,” with games hitting every Tuesday and Friday night between now and Dec. 17, which is when the championship is played.

In his return to the court, Embiid looked rusty and had struggles with his fatigue in the Sixers’ 111-99 loss to the New York Knicks. The Sixers were paced by Paul George’s 29 points.

Tuesday night’s game also featured plenty of new faces on both sides. While Embiid and George played their first game together, offseason additions Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns played in game 10 with the Knicks. “You do have to fine tune it, and it takes time,” Knicks guard Josh Hart said postgame.

After being a healthy scratch for two games, Matvei Michkov returned to the Flyers lineup on Monday night against the San Jose Sharks with something to prove. The forward finished with two points — one goal, one assist — and scored one of two shootout goals. He also wasn’t the only Flyers’ top prospect to deliver; defenseman Emil Andrae made a statement in his eighth NHL game.

From the Flyers of the future to one of the past, Jeremy Roenick was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night. The nine-time All-Star had fond memories of his three years in Philly, especially the 2004 season. Here’s everything he said in his speech.

The schedule

The Sixers host the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSP). The Flyers visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN+). The Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video).

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who led the Sixers in scoring average in 1982-83 when they won their last championship?

C) Moses Malone — Tom L. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked: Can the Sixers still be contenders this season? Among your responses:

Its sad to say but my interest is long gone in watching multi-multi-millionaires who only play half a season if we’re lucky. Gone are the days of players like Dr. J, Bobby Jones, Maurice Cheeks, Barkley etc. who laced them up every single game. Games missed because of legitimate injuries is one thing but players needing rest days and situations like Paul George being on a “minutes count” are ridiculous. I understand team owners nowadays want to protect their multi-million dollar investments in these guys but how about ensuring that they show up for the season in shape and ready to go instead of planning on playing them only half the season. I’ve got an investment to protect too and that investment is what I do with my precious free time and watching the NBA unfortunately is a losing proposition for me. — Bob A.

In my younger days I was always over the top pumped up for all our Philly teams, but now in my mid 80’s I am much more guarded in my enthusiasm. I am worried about this Sixer team and their chances to be among the best. Your trivia question this morning says it all. Julius Erving, Andrew Toney, Moses Malone, and Maurice Cheeks, now there was a Sixer team for whom there were no doubters. — Everett S.

So here is our prediction on “Your 76ers” — they will not make the playoffs. Probably one of the worst run sports teams in the United States. We have full season tickets to the Eagles & Phillies. Was going to get a partial plan to the 76ers. Just couldn’t hit the buy button. Went to Opening Game. That cured us! We’ve never, ever, leave a game early unless it’s a blow out. Well this game was not only a blow out but also a completely effortless outing. We left after the 3rd quarter. Have one more game and that’s the Brooklyn game. Pro basketball tickets are expensive. At least a $100 bucks a ticket for a decent seat. Our Phillies tixs are less than $30 each for infield, 200 level in back of 1st base under cover. — Ron R.

“The goal, of course, is to have the Big Three healthy and humming for the playoffs.” I don’t get it. Why are the playoffs more important than the in-season games? For the fans? — Jean T.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, Mia Messina, Declan Landis, Gabriela Carroll, Jeff McLane, Scott Lauber, and Olivia Reiner.

