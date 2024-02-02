Star power | Sports Daily Newsletter

With concerns about Joel Embiid’s left knee, compounded by the weight of a four-game losing streak, the Sixers were due for some good news Thursday.

They got some. Tyrese Maxey will be an NBA All-Star for the first time.

The league’s coaches selected the reserves for the Feb. 18 All-Star Game in Indianapolis, and Maxey made the cut. The 23-year-old was averaging a career-high 25.7 points entering Thursday’s game. He became All-Star worthy when he unloaded 50 points on the Pacers early this season.

Perhaps in honor of the announcement, Maxey topped that in Thursday’s 127-124 win over the Utah Jazz with a career-high 51 points.

Might Embiid’s news be a positive as well? The Sixers said an MRI revealed an injured lateral meniscus in his knee. The team is working on a treatment plan, but in the meantime, Embiid remains shut down for the weekend at least.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce remain a focal point as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers in two Sundays.

TV’s fascination with Swift in the suite at Chiefs games has rankled some football purists, which is nuts, Mike Sielski writes. The notion that the Super Bowl will be ruined because of an excessive emphasis on Swift is silly. The game has a ton going for it already, and there are a lot of things associated with it that are less interesting than Tay Tay. Sielski comes up with several elements of CBS’s coverage and telecast of the Super Bowl that will be way more annoying.

Somehow, news of Joel Embiid’s meniscus injury and Tyrese Maxey’s addition to the All-Star Game weren’t the only headlines of the day for the 76ers. Prior to those announcements, the team was fined $75,000 because it failed to add Embiid to the injury report before their Saturday game against the Denver Nuggets. Embiid was scratched 15 minutes before the contest, drawing the ire of Nuggets coach Mike Malone and bringing about criticism from fans across the league. Of course, the Sixers were validated after Embiid reinjured the knee this week.

Travis Konecny is having a career year with the Flyers, leading the team in goals (22) and points (42). On Thursday, Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon chose Konecny for his team in the NHL All-Star Game because “we need an agitator.” Saturday’s game in Toronto will be a homecoming of sorts for Konecny, who hails from Clachan, Ontario.

Next: The Flyers return from the All-Star break Tuesday when they visit the Florida Panthers (7 p.m. NBCSP).

Senior Bowl practices feature college prospects showcasing their skills for scouts, and within the group, quite a few — including some with interesting ties to the Eagles — jump out.

Tyler Guyton, a potential first-round tackle out of Oklahoma, has a relationship with another Oklahoma product who turned out pretty well — Lane Johnson. If Guyton were to be drafted by the Eagles, he’d be in line to be Johnson’s heir apparent. Johnson would approve of this.

Quinyon Mitchell, a cornerback prospect out of Toledo, might not know Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. But his college coaches do, and they’d be able to tell Sirianni that Mitchell has what it takes to make an impact.

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith is a Bulldog who actually is from Philly.

The transfer window for teams in Europe’s top soccer leagues closed on Thursday, and Julián Carranza didn’t go out of it. Why didn’t a 23-year-old Argentine striker with 33 goals and 20 assists in 80 Union games earn a sale? A source with knowledge of the matter told The Inquirer that the clubs interested in him either didn’t offer enough money or weren’t where he wanted to go.

The Union’s captain, Alejandro Bedoya, will be staying around as well after he and the team agreed to a one-year deal.

Following a tumultuous season’s end, the Eagles confirm Nick Sirianni’s return for a fourth year. After a dismal 1-6 finish, Sirianni’s ability to address the team’s challenges will define his future. The decision sparks intrigue, given the departure of key assistants. In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Inquirer beat reporter Jeff McLane offers insights into the offseason dynamics and sheds light on the crucial decisions shaping the Eagles’ path forward. Listen here.

What you’re saying about Joel Embiid

We asked you: How do you expect the Sixers to respond in the wake of Embiid’s latest setback? Among your responses:

Without Embid the Sixers are, at best, an average team that would have no chance of emerging from a second-round playoff series and, depending on the opponent, a first-round series. I was disappointed when the Sixers traded Andre Drummond to the Nets and I hear that he may be made available by the Bulls. Whether Embid is injured or not, I would love to see the Sixers take another swing at acquiring Drummond. — Jim V.

Everything for Joel and the Sixers will depend on how significant this latest injury is. Forget whether he plays the required 65 games to be eligible for awards, etc. He has already won lots of awards including MVP. The only thing important now is his health. He probably played when he should not have as a result of the league’s investigation. Why would the league investigate a player sitting out? Could it be because of how big the pro sports betting world is? If he is injured now, the Sixers will have little chance at the playoffs, and of course even if they made the playoffs they would go nowhere without him. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from EJ Smith, Mike Sielski, Devin Jackson, Olivia Reiner, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Jeff Neiburg, Kareem Copeland, and Aaron Carter.

That’s all for this week, newsletter devotees. Join me again Monday, when maybe we’ll be reporting on a Villanova victory. — Jim