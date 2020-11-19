The virus is not transmitting widely in schools and Montgomery County officials have provided no data which would support this decision. Board Members have made comments about the numbers county-wide, and cases in their respective hospitals, but no data about schools. While not all schools are able to provide the supplies, staffing, or even the square footage they need in order to safely teach children in-personl, the schools that are able to keep children in masks, practice social distancing, and follow guidelines set forth by the CDC should be allowed to stay open, barring any outbreaks. In fact, by removing children from the controlled, safe environment of schools, this opens up the opportunity for children to have playdates, join learning pods with other households, or move to childcare settings where social distancing and mask wearing is unlikely to be followed.