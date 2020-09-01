Last week, The Inquirer broke the news that the Sixers want to move their home court from the Wells Fargo Center in deep South Philly to a new proposed arena along the Delaware River waterfront, near Penn’s Landing. Waterfront development has long been controversial, with each new proposed project resulting in hearty debates on issues ranging from architecture and urban planning to employment and community impact. To capture two sides of this latest debate, The Inquirer tapped Harris Steinberg, who led a public process to develop a civic vision for the waterfront, and Ryan N. Boyer, whose work as a labor leader informs his views on development.