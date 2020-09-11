In the upcoming spring, when Kenney will introduce his next budget, Philadelphia will still be recovering from its current $750 million hole for the year — or find itself in an even deeper one. The recession, coinciding with calls to defund the police, make this the perfect moment to demand zero-based budgeting. The idea, discussed for decades and once championed by Kenney, is for each department to have to explain and defend its budget, from scratch, every year. The process requires every department to account for every dollar. This is more critical than ever: What is Philadelphia getting for the $727 million budget to the Police Department? Or $9.5 million to the Office of Violence Prevention? Or $160 million to Public Health? or the $42 million to City Council itself? In the current crisis, every dollar counts, and should be accounted for.