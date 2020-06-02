But arguably much worse was all of the things that the 45th president of the United States didn’t say to the American people — things that we know Donald Trump lacks the emotional intelligence or stability to say. That he understand the pain of the protesters isn’t only about the last minutes of George Floyd’s life but also the last 401 years of American racism. That the government will listen to the people’s grievances rather than drown them out with flash-bangs. That their president wants America to heal, not tear it violently in two as convoys of troops roll down our cities’ streets.