Phillies coloring pages are back to help you through another Red October run

The Phillies are back in the postseason, and that can only mean one thing. No, not “Dancing on my Own” blasting throughout the city — we’re talking about Phillies coloring pages.

Ahead of the team’s National League division series opener on Saturday evening, we’ve put together some printable coloring sheets featuring some of your favorite players … and one very furry green guy.

So before Phillies fans paint the Bank red this October, do a little coloring of you own — whether it helps calm your postseason stress or gets you excited for the return of playoff baseball in South Philly.

The pages will also be available in this weekend’s Inquirer, but if you can’t wait, here’s a PDF version available for download so you can print them out yourself. Once you’ve colored them in, be sure to share them with us and tag us on social media.

And if those aren’t enough, be sure to check our back catalog of coloring pages featuring the Phillies, Eagles, and more …

