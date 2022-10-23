The electricity at Citizens Bank Park should be off the charts Sunday afternoon as the Phillies look to eliminate the San Diego Padres and move on to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Game 5 of their National League Championship Series will begin at 2:37 p.m. in South Philadelphia, unless bad weather impacts the start time. As of Saturday night, Game 5 tickets at Citizens Bank Park on StubHub, Seat Geek, and Vivid Seats were going for about $350 each.

“The fans have showed up for us each night. It was rocking,” Phillies slugger Bryce Harper told reporters following Game 4. “I’m grateful for these fans showing out for us.”

Phillies fans are certainly excited about the team’s chances of returning to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. In fact, city officials are bracing for a celebration by erecting barricades, greasing light poles, and barring police officers from taking time off through Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game 5 of the Phillies-Padres NLCS:

What channel is Phillies-Padres on?

Phillies-Padres Game 5 is scheduled to begin at 2:37 p.m. Eastern on FS1. The Phillies lead the series 3-1

Calling the series for Fox is play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and analyst John Smoltz, who have become familiar voices to Phillies fans after calling both their wild-card and divisional round games, and all three games during the NLCS. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will be reporting from the field at Citizens Bank Park.

On 94.1 WIP, Phillies announcers Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen will once again handle play-calling duties. Rejoining them on Sunday is Tom McCarthy, the team’s TV voice on NBC Sports Philadelphia, who will help call the fifth and sixth innings. McCarthy wasn’t in the booth on Saturday because he was attending his son’s wedding.

Franzke was at his best, calling Bryce Harper’s opposite-field double in the fifth inning, which gave the Phillies the lead.

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will broadcast Phillies-Padres in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM. The game will also air on TV in Spanish on Fox Deportes, with Adrian Garcia Marquez and Edgar Gonzalez on the call.

Where can I stream Phillies-Padres?

Phillies-Padres will stream on the Fox Sports app, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

Jayson Werth to throw out first pitch Sunday

Next up for a first pitch: Jayson Werth.

Werth, the former Phillies rightfielder, will do the honors Sunday before Game 5, the team announced Saturday night.

Werth, 43, will be the fifth member of the 2008 World Series championship team to throw a ceremonial first pitch in these playoffs. Shane Victorino and Pat Burrell did so in the divisional round against the Atlanta Braves before Matt Stairs in Game 3 of the NLCS Friday night. Ryan Howard is set to throw the first pitch before Game 4 Saturday night.

Pregame Phillies reading

Pregame options include Fox, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and WIP

Throughout the Phillies’ postseason run, there certainly hasn’t been a shortage of pregame coverage. Here’s a rundown of all the options fans have prior to the first pitch:

Fox: MLB on FS1 Pregame airs at 1:30 p.m. Matt Vasgersian will fill in for Kevin Burkhardt (who will be calling Chiefs-49ers on Sunday) alongside former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.

NBC Sports Philadelphia: Phillies Pregame Live airs at 1:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Michael Barkann hosts alongside Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. They’ll all return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

94.1 WIP: Phillies On Deck airs at 2 p.m., hosted by former NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Gregg Murphy.

Full Phillies-Padres NLCS playoff schedule

Phillies lead the NLCS 3-1.

Full Yankees-Astros ALCS playoff schedule

Astros lead the ALCS 3-0.

Game 1: Astros 4, Yankees 2

Game 2: Astros 3, Yankees 2

Game 3: Astros 5, Yankees 0

Game 4: Astros at Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

Game 5: Astros at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 4:07 p.m. (TBS)*

Game 6: Yankees at Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:07 p.m. (TBS)*

Game 7: Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)*

* if needed

World Series

Friday, Oct. 28, through Saturday, Nov. 5 (Fox)

Inquirer staff writer Scott Lauber contributed to this article.