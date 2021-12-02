On the to-do list this week: It’s officially December and we have just about three weeks to go until Christmas (what?!). Lean into the celebrations that are happening these next few weeks by attending a holiday event or two, making cookies with your family, or visiting some holiday markets during your holiday shopping outings.

On my personal to-do list: Holiday season is soup season, am I right? I’m ordering my favorite soup (the chicken curry with rice noodles) from Cafe Nhan this weekend.

Stay healthy, stay safe, and get vaccinated.

— Jillian Wilson

Holiday toolkit

Holiday weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

✨ Parade of Lights, Independence Seaport Museum (Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) Watching the procession of lit-up working boats from the banks of the Delaware is free. The preceding indoor activities, including gingerbread boat-making ($5 for non-members) and origami ornament-folding, plus a prime spot to watch the parade on the museum’s fourth-floor terrace — are worth the ticket fee. Ages 4+. (Free to watch from the waterfront, for museum entry, $18 ages 18-64, $14 seniors and ages 3-17, free ages 2 & under, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., parade at 5:15 p.m., 211 S. Columbus Blvd., phillyseaport.org)

we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.

Do this

There are bars and restaurants that are just begging you to come out for some seasonal celebrations. Begging how, you ask? Well, with super-festive displays — lights hanging from the ceiling, feet upon feet of garland, ornaments everywhere you look, and seasonal drink specials to match that energy. Add visits to some of, if not all of, the city’s most festive bars to get in the spirit and take in all of the picturesque displays they have to offer.

Not sure where to go? Here’s what’s on my must-visit festive bars list this December. 🎅🎄🍻

See some free holiday lights

If you’re still looking to get into the festive spirit after visiting a few of the city’s great holiday bars, make plans to see the free holiday light displays that are now open throughout the Philadelphia region.

In the city, you can visit Miracle on South 13th Street (a block-long display of holiday lights, many of which are set to Christmas music) or the ever-popular Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show at Franklin Square.

Outside of Philly, head to West Chester to see a full-blown recreation of the holiday lights in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at The West Chester Griswolds or keep warm in your car and drive through the festive display at Herr’s Snack Factory in Nottingham.

Insta inspo

Now’s the time to get your booster shot, Philly. Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant, has been categorized as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, though officials are encouraging no one to panic, yet — it’s still too soon to know much about this variant. Even beyond the omicron variant, COVID-19 cases are really high throughout the country, and holiday travel and holiday gatherings likely won’t help.

Now is as good a time as any to get your booster shot. The folks at Le Virtu, the Italian restaurant in East Passyunk, are teaming up with Philadelphia Fight Community Health Centers and SunRay Drugs to host a morning-long free vaccine booster clinic on Friday where both Moderna and Pfizer boosters will be available. If you’re six months beyond your second COVID-19 shot, it’s your turn to get a booster.