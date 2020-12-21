By the end of May, all of our staff had been deployed on coverage of the coronavirus as well as the protests that rose up throughout the region in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. We focused our lenses on rising flames and toppling statues, while billowing tear gas and escalating tensions surrounded us. In October, another police killing, this one in our backyard, renewed calls for social justice and racial equality in the name of Walter Wallace Jr. Then, a contentious election put the eyes of the world on Pennsylvania.