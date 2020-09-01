WILMINGTON — Jill Biden said Tuesday that her husband would increase investment in public schools and support teachers if elected president, as she highlighted the anxiety around returning to school during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
After touring Evan G. Shortlidge Academy, a K-2 school in Wilmington opening virtually Sept. 8, Biden told a small group of teachers, school staff, and leaders that “the best policies don’t come from politicians — they come from educators like you.”
She praised the school’s efforts to continue educating students, saying that while educators and parents are “losing sleep” over the new school year, staff at the elementary school are meeting the challenge, distributing meals and technology.
“Americans of all walks of life are putting their shoulders back and they’re fighting for each other. We haven’t given up,” Biden said. “We just need leadership worthy of our nation, and worthy of all of you.”
The event marked the first stop on a 10-city “Back to School” tour for Biden, a longtime educator who has said she plans to continue teaching if former Vice President Joe Biden is elected president.
At Stonelidge, Biden said it was “just so nice to feel like I’m home again,” emphasizing her roots in public education. She noted that her husband has the support of the national teachers’ unions, and pledged that teachers would have a voice in his administration.
“That’s going to be the difference in this administration and a Biden administration,” Biden said. “A Biden administration is going to listen to educators.”
“The first thing we’re going to do is get a new secretary of education who has been in the classroom” and “actually knows what he or she is talking about,” she added in a dig at current Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
This is a developing story and will be updated.