Harris and Trump to appear in Pennsylvania this weekend ahead of Democratic National Convention

Pennsylvania will once again take center stage for Vice President Kamala Harris’ and former President Donald Trump’s campaigns this weekend as both tickets return to the Keystone State ahead of the Democratic National Convention next week.

Up first is Trump, who is slated to speak at a rally Saturday in Wilkes-Barre at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Trump is scheduled to speak at the event at 4 p.m., with doors set to open at noon, according to his campaign’s website.

Advertisement

Trump’s Wilkes-Barre stop marks his second visit to Pennsylvania since surviving an assassination attempt in Butler County on July 13. Trump previously held a rally in Harrisburg on July 31, two weeks after the shooting, and has said he plans to return to Butler for another event sometime in October.

In previous social media messaging, Trump said that the forthcoming Butler rally would honor Corey Comperatore, a former Buffalo Township fire chief who was killed in the July 13 assassination attempt, as well as two other people injured in the shooting. Further details have not yet been announced.

Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), Trump’s running mate, previously appeared in Pennsylvania Thursday, when he spoke at a campaign event at a VFW post in New Kensington in Westmoreland County.

Harris will appear in Pennsylvania Sunday alongside her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as well as second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz. The Harris-Walz ticket will be in the Commonwealth for a bus tour in the Pittsburgh area that is scheduled to make several stops across the western portion of the state.

Harris and Walz previously were in Pennsylvania last week for an event at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia, where the pair made their first public appearance together following the announcement of Walz as the Democratic VP pick. Vance held his own Pennsylvania event that same day at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

The tour comes a day ahead of the start of the DNC, and marks the first time that Harris, Emhoff, and the Walzes will campaign together. Billed as being “on the road to Chicago,” the effort will feature meetings with voters in community settings and visits to canvass events and local businesses, the Harris-Walz campaign announced Wednesday. The DNC is slated to run Aug. 19-22 at the United Center in Chicago.

Next month, both Harris and Trump will be in Philadelphia for a planned presidential debate on Sept. 10. The debate, the first between Harris and Trump, is slated to take place at the National Constitution Center, ABC News announced Friday. Walz and Vance, meanwhile are scheduled for their first debate Oct. 1 in New York City.