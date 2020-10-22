Welker will be under intense pressure to remain in control in the wake of the first presidential debate last month, where Trump repeatedly interrupted by Biden and moderator Chris Wallace. One change that will benefit Welker is a new rule added earlier this week by the Commission on Presidential Debate that will mute the microphones of both candidates at times during the event. Biden praised the move during an interview with a Wisconsin ABC affiliate on Tuesday, while Trump panned it as “very unfair."