The Big Picture

The Union make a statement and the Eagles make some moves in our best sports photos of the week.
The Union’s Quinn Sullivan goes for the ball during the team's 4-0 win over the Chicago Fire at Subaru Park on Saturday. The win helped put the team back in first place in the Eastern Conference.Read moreElizabeth Robertson / Staff Photographer

Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors pick the best Philly sports images from the last seven days. This week, they feature the first-place Union, a trio of Eagles quarterbacks, including a new face, and the Phillies — before they went to New York and got swept by the Mets.

