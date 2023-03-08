Eagles, Giants remain steady in Super Bowl odds, while Jets make big jump amid Aaron Rodgers visit

The New York Giants won a game of “Beat the Clock” on Tuesday afternoon, signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract.

The deal was inked mere minutes before New York would’ve been forced to slap the franchise tag on their 2016 first-round draft pick (a tag they subsequently used to keep running back Saquon Barkley in the building).

In agreeing to the new contract, Jones is set to earn $40 million annually, making him the seventh-highest paid player in the NFL. And his $82 million in guaranteed cash puts him eighth.

So it’s official: Daniel Jones — he of the 21-31-1 career won-loss record — is now a franchise quarterback.

Well, except in the eyes of oddsmakers.

Because while the Giants may have locked up their QB, their odds to win Super Bowl 58 remain worse than nearly half the 32-team league.

In fact, New York is twice as much of a Super Bowl long shot as the team with whom it shares a stadium — a team that hasn’t won a championship in 54 years.

Super Bowl 58 odds

Team BetMGM Caesars FanDuel Team Chiefs BetMGM +500 Caesars +600 FanDuel +600 Team Bills BetMGM +850 Caesars +800 FanDuel +850 Team 49ers BetMGM +850 Caesars +675 FanDuel +900 Team Eagles BetMGM +900 Caesars +800 FanDuel +900 Team Bengals BetMGM +900 Caesars +1000 FanDuel +900 Team Jets BetMGM +1600 Caesars +2000 FanDuel +1600 Team Cowboys BetMGM +1800 Caesars +1800 FanDuel +1500 Team Ravens BetMGM +2000 Caesars +2500 FanDuel +1800 Team Chargers BetMGM +2000 Caesars +2200 FanDuel +2000 Team Lions BetMGM +2500 Caesars +3000 FanDuel +2500 Team Jaguars BetMGM +2500 Caesars +2500 FanDuel +2500 Team Rams BetMGM +3000 Caesars +3500 FanDuel +3000 Team Dolphins BetMGM +3000 Caesars +3500 FanDuel +3200 Team Broncos BetMGM +3500 Caesars +4000 FanDuel +3500 Team Packers BetMGM +3500 Caesars +3500 FanDuel +2500 Team Browns BetMGM +4000 Caesars +4000 FanDuel +3500 Team Raiders BetMGM +4000 Caesars +4000 FanDuel +4400 Team Vikings BetMGM +4000 Caesars +4000 FanDuel +4000 Team Saints BetMGM +4000 Caesars +3000 FanDuel +3500 Team Giants BetMGM +4000 Caesars +4000 FanDuel +4000

Super Bowl 58 odds: Jones, Barkley deals don’t move betting needle

Not long after the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl 57, sportsbooks began accepting action on Super Bowl 58.

At the time, the Giants were tied with five other teams at BetMGM at +4000 to win the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl. Number of teams ahead of New York on the Super Bowl 58 odds board at that moment: 15.

That included their stadium partner, the New York Jets (+2500), plus NFC East rivals Philadelphia (+900, third choice) and Dallas (+1400, sixth choice).

Some 24 hours after New York emptied the bank to keep Jones and Barkley? BetMGM has the Giants’ Super Bowl odds at … +4000.

New York remains tied with four other teams — Cleveland, Las Vegas, Minnesota and New Orleans — for 16th in BetMGM’s Super Bowl 58 wagering market.

How do the Giants’ current Super Bowl odds compare to those of their primary division rivals? The Eagles are still at +900 at BetMGM while the Cowboys have dipped to +1800.

However, Philadelphia is now tied with Cincinnati as the co-fourth choice. Both are barely behind San Francisco and Buffalo (+850). Dallas also has fallen back one spot to seventh at BetMGM.

The reason for the Cowboys’ step back? New York’s other team is angling to make a huge quarterback upgrade by landing a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Super Bowl 58 odds: Jets shoot up betting board

Within hours of the Jones deal getting done, the Green Bay Packers gave Aaron Rodgers permission to speak with the Jets. That news sent sportsbook bosses scrambling to update their numbers.

As of midday Wednesday, the Jets — who were tied for eighth when BetMGM’s Super Bowl 58 odds market opened on Feb. 12 — were sitting sixth at +1600.

FanDuel also has the Jets priced +1600 (seventh choice), down from an opener of +2500 (co-ninth choice). Meanwhile, Caesars Sportsbook has moved New York from the +3500 co-10th choice to the +2000 eighth choice.

The Jets, who haven’t even played for a championship since winning Super Bowl 3 in 1969, are now fourth in the AFC Championship pecking order at BetMGM. Their +850 conference title odds trail only Kansas City (+275), Buffalo (+450) and Cincinnati (+500).

Over in the NFC, the 49ers (+325) are the slimmest of favorites over Philadelphia (+350) to reach Super Bowl 58, per BetMGM.

The Giants? They’re tied with Minnesota and New Orleans at +1600 to win the NFC. That trio is looking up at seven other teams on BetMGM’s NFC title odds board.

In fact, the Giants are a longer shot to win the NFC East (+550) than the Eagles are to do something they’ve never done in franchise history: reach back-to-back Super Bowls.

