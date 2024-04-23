What is a Casino Random Number Generator?

Online casinos use random number generators (RNGs) to guarantee genuinely random outcomes in games such as slots, blackjack, and roulette. Unlike dealer-guided games, where winners rely on the luck of the deck or dice roll, an RNG algorithm determines results based on extensive sequences of up to about four billion independent numbers generated every second.

Sound complicated? We’re here to clear things up and teach you everything you’ll need to know about casino random number generators.

More on Casino Random Number Generators

How Do Random Number Generators Work with Online Casino Games?

The moment you hit the Spin button on a slot game, a random number generator tells the reels where to land. Likewise, a random number generator shuffles the cards in blackjack and determines the outcome of each card dealt.

RNG software ensures games that don’t feature live dealers remain unbiased and that the results are unpredictable. The casino random number generator is constantly active, churning out numbers even when the game isn’t in use.

Is a Casino’s Random Number Generator Fair?

To ensure fairness and maintain the integrity of the games, independent third-party organizations such as eCOGRA, QUINEL, iTech, Gaming Associates, BMM Testlabs, and Gaming Labs International (GLI) rigorously test casino random number generators. Online casinos rely on these testing agencies to verify that their RNGs operate correctly and produce genuinely random outcomes. Once testing concludes, casino random number generators with positive results receive certification for fairness.

Reputable online casinos have too much on the line (i.e. their licenses) to risk tampering with RNGs, so you can rest knowing that all’s fair when it comes to these platforms.

Which Casino Games Use Random Number Generators?

All non-dealer online casino games employ random number generators to increase legitimacy and ensure totally random outcomes. Here’s how RNGs operate in different games:

Slots

Online slots come in various engaging themes such as Ancient Egypt, magic, vampire hunting, and Indiana Jones-style adventures. They offer thrilling gameplay enhanced by high-quality graphics and immersive sound effects. Additionally, players can enjoy exciting bonus features such as bonus rounds, free spins, scatter symbols, and wild symbols.

A casino random number generator assigns a value to each symbol on the reels. When you hit the Spin button, the RNG selects a random number which determines the spin’s outcome. Stopping the reels early does not impact the outcome of the spin. The game is over the instant the reels start to move.

Video Poker

If it’s your first time playing video poker, experts recommend starting with a low-variance game like Jacks or Better. You need to compare various games’ paytables to find the best odds. Check each paytable until you find one that pays nine for a full house and six for a flush.

When the player presses the Deal button, a casino random number generator determines which five cards will be displayed on the screen. The player selects the cards he wishes to hold before drawing to his final five-card poker hand. The hand dealt is determined by the random number generator.

Online Blackjack

Seasoned players appreciate online blackjack for its low 0.05% house edge when adhering to basic strategy. Based on computer simulations of millions of blackjack hands, basic strategy tells players the optimal moves to make based on their hand and the dealer’s up-card. While most online games offer a 3:2 payout, it’s essential to verify the payout ratio before playing as some games have a less favorable 6:5 payout that should be avoided.

Rather than human dealers shuffling physical cards, online casinos use random number generators to shuffle cards and determine the order in which they are dealt. Shuffling cards randomly guarantees that every player has an equal chance of winning, ensuring a level playing field. Random number generators are frequently designed to replicate the same odds as a physical deck of cards.

Online Roulette

Online casinos offer several roulette variants including American, European, and French. Played with a European Wheel, French Roulette offers the best odds with a house edge as low as 1.35%. European Roulette features a 2.7% house edge and the American version offers a 5.26% house edge.

A random number generator determines where the ball will land in online roulette. It generates numbers from one to 37 corresponding to each pocket on the roulette wheel. Online, the spinning of the roulette wheel is just for show. The winning number is instantly generated the moment a player presses the Spin button.

Online Poker

Millions of poker enthusiasts worldwide enjoy the game for its combination of skill and luck. Online poker variants such as Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em, Casino Hold ‘em, Pai Gow Poker, Three Card Poker, and Let it Ride are played heads-up against the dealer. Unlike traditional poker, in these variants, players place their initial wagers before seeing their cards.

A random number generator is used to shuffle and deal cards in online poker. In Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em, the RNG ensures that the community cards remain unpredictable and free from any discernible patterns. When you press the Deal button in Three Card Poker, the RNG selects three random cards from the deck for both the player and the dealer. Regardless of the poker variant you play, the RNG guarantees fair and unbiased results.

Online Baccarat

The goal of baccarat is to predict the winner of the hand about to be played. A bet on the banker offers the lowest house edge at 1.06%, although it comes with a 5% commission. A bet on the player carries a 1.24% house edge. Despite the commission, betting on the banker remains the optimal choice. Conversely, despite its enticing 8:1 payout, a tie bet has a hefty 14.4% house edge, making it the least favorable option in baccarat.

A random number generator determines which cards are dealt to both the player and the banker in online baccarat. All cards are assigned a numeric value, and their order is determined by a sequence of random numbers. The RNG is responsible for shuffling, distributing cards, and determining the outcome whether it’s a win for the player, a win for the dealer, or a tie.

Online Craps

Before the shooter rolls the dice, the players place their bets on the Pass Line or the Don’t Pass Line. Ninety percent of players bet on the Pass Line, which means they win when the shooter wins and lose when he loses. When the shooter’s first roll of the dice (the Come Out roll) lands on seven or 11, it’s called a natural and the players who bet the Pass Line win 1:1 or even money.

In online craps, the RNG generates random numbers or sequences that correspond to specific dice combinations. The outcome of each roll of the dice is determined at random by the RNG algorithm. Since craps is played with two dice, two separate RNGs are used in the game.

Types of RNG Software Used in Casino Gaming

There are two common methods used to generate numbers:

True Random Number Generator (TRNG): Used in land-based casinos, hardware-based TRNGs rely on physical phenomena (such as noise signals) to produce truly random results. Pseudo Random Number Generator (PRNG): PRNGs are used at online casinos and utilize algorithms to generate sequences of random numbers. Although PRNGs may appear random, they are not truly random because they follow predictable patterns. Since PRNGs are completely digital, the threat of hacking is significantly reduced.

Can You Win Against RNG Games?

A casino random number generator doesn’t directly impact your chances of winning, but it makes certain advantage play techniques, such as card counting, impossible.

That’s because the deck is shuffled by the RNG after every hand. RNG-operated games offer transparency, providing the RTP percentages and the odds of winning combinations.

Gambling Strategies and RNG Games

While you can’t beat an RNG, following optimal strategies can significantly improve your odds of winning. Choosing games with a low house edge works in your favor. Additionally, it’s crucial not to overbet your bankroll if you want to stay in the game. Remember that a casino’s random number generator operates like a well-oiled machine, so if you’re experiencing losses, you should blame luck rather than the game.

Best Gaming Practices for RNG Casino Games

It’s important to prioritize responsible gambling with RNG games. Here are some ways to stay secure:

Choose a reputable casino: Reputable casinos test RNGs for fairness and transparency. Posted RTP scores: Look for games with posted RTP scores. Slots with RTPs above 96% are generally considered favorable. Avoid high house edge games: In games like roulette, the American Wheel has a higher house edge than the European Wheel. Low-risk games: Players can choose low-risk games with low volatility. They provide more frequent wins, but the payouts are smaller. Bankroll management: Set a budget before you play and figure out how much you have to spend each session. Stick to your predetermined limits and avoid chasing losses. Study basic strategies: Learning basic strategies significantly improves your edge in blackjack and video poker.

How to Sign up with the Best Online Casinos Offering Certified RNG Games

Licensed and reputable online casinos, including BetMGM, FanDuel, and Caesars Palace Online Casino, use random number generators tested by independent agencies to ensure fairness. These sites feature robust casino bonus offers for new players and highly rated casino apps that are available for download. Registering for an account only takes a few minutes.

Head to your online casino of choice and follow these general steps:

Enter your email address. Create a unique username/password. Provide your personal details (Name, Date of Birth, Last 4 SSN Digits, etc.). Check the box to accept Terms & Conditions. Click Create Account. Respond to the verification email.

Frequently Asked Questions About Casino Random Number Generator

Want to learn more about how casinos use random number generators? Read these common questions and answers we’ve compiled below.

Do slot machines generate random numbers?

Yes! A casino random number generator assigns a value to each symbol on the spinning reels. When you press the Spin button, the RNG selects a random number that ultimately determines the outcome of the spin.

Can a casino adjust a random number generator?

Casinos can’t directly adjust individual games without notifying gambling authorities and adhering to stringent regulations. Pseudo random number generators (PRNGs) allow casino operators to adjust the amount that is paid out to the player in comparison to how much the operator keeps. The random number generator can only be reset by the software company.

What is the best gambling site with a fair random number generator?

BetMGM, Caesars Palace Online Casino, Golden Nugget, Borgata, and bet365 are top online casinos that use fair and unbiased random number generators. The outcome of all non-dealer games within these casinos remains random and unpredictable.

How do I know if the RNG being used is fair?

Trustworthy casinos use RNGs that have been tested by independent agencies to ensure fair and unbiased gaming. Organizations such as eCOGRA, QUINEL, iTech, Gaming Associates, BMM Testlabs, and Gaming Labs International (GLI) test and certify casino random number generators.

Can you predict the outcome of RNG casino games?

No! The RNG creates billions of combinations each second, so predicting the outcome of an RNG casino game would be impossible. RNG casino games are random and unpredictable by design.

Is gambling online with a site that uses a random number generator safe?

Yes! A casino random number generator does not pose a security threat, and a PRNG is at a lower risk of being hacked because it’s completely digital. Third-party organizations routinely test and certify the RNG software used by online casinos.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.