What is House Edge and RTP? A Breakdown of Casino Advantages

One of the biggest factors that you should consider when deciding on which online casino game to partake in is the house edge and return to player percentage (RTP) associated with that specific game.

But what exactly is house edge, and why is it intricately linked to casino gaming? Check out the rest of this detailed guide on house edge and return to player percentages, where we provide a breakdown of what they are, how they work, and what you can do to improve your chances of winning in the casino.

There’s no question that our reputable online gambling venues offer you all the amazing casino games and a comparable gambling experience to land-based casinos. You can play blackjack and spin the European wheel online, and you also have more betting choices and the chance to make a side bet because there are more online variants.

Fan favorites and ultra-dependable online casinos like BetMGM strive to feature games with the lowest house edges. But there is room for players to strive for higher payout percentages, especially with the live dealer with side bets that offer the most money. Also, premium online casinos like Borgata offer no-deposit bonuses and other leading prizes to give players a built-in advantage to reach or boost a payout percentage on a single casino game or to play games without a high house edge or with better odds offered.

To get going with your preferred slot machine or online casino game, the first move is to create your account. The beauty of dealing with one of our esteemed online powerhouses is that they have apps that function seamlessly on Android and Apple smart devices. Once your online casino account is approved, make an instant deposit with safe and secure gateways and jump into the online casino games.

What to Know Before you Start Casino Gambling

The RTP and house edge are the payout percentages that the casino takes when a player wins. While both use the $100 gauge about how much money players can expect back from betting, the house edge usually applies to table games, while the RTP deals with slots and video poker. But, before you get wrapped up with a basic strategy and the bets, always remember the golden rule is to have fun playing your slot machine or other games. Have fun because the house always has the edge.

The smart gambler knows their limits and sets them before playing. Online casinos have a built-in responsible gambling section where you can set spending, playing, and limits for losing. With those in place, plus a fixed budget, you’ve already increased the odds of not developing a gambling disorder. Also, the top online casinos like Betway and FanDuel offer sensational daily and weekly bonuses that help you put money back into your account. Win or lose, most bets, including side bets, work in your favor for building comp points in the loyalty club. In many cases, these comp points can be redeemed into cash to keep betting.

10 Ways You Can Use the House Edge to Your Advantage

The bad news is that all casino games, including those at an online casino, have a house advantage. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to level the playing field with strategic different bets to boost your odds of winning against the house edge. Even if you find the game interesting, by checking the pay table for slot machines and limiting high-risk reward wagers like tie bets, consider these ten inside tips to take your own game to a higher winning player percentage.

1) Carefully Select Your Games

Online slots, compared to table games like Ultimate Texas Hold’em, have better odds of winning because there is roughly a 50% chance that the reels, especially three and five-reel games, will strike a winning combination. But table games like roulette offer even money bets where you bet where the ball lands, either on a number or a color, that has a 50% chance of success; therefore, the house edge is doable. However, with variants or games like American roulette, knowing that the house edge is 5.26% compared to 2.70% with French roulette will help guide your chances to play casino games that give you a better winning chance.

2) Be Weary of Side Bets

We get it. You want to win the most money for your bet. But there are bets, especially the tie bet in baccarat, because the house edge ranges between 9% and 14%, depending on the online casino game version you’re playing. Because side bets are risky and require players with more bankroll to play them off, it’s best, in the case of baccarat, to bet on either the banker bet or the player’s bet because they are even money wagers and stick with the true odds.

3) Take the Time to Learn About Strategy

While games like blackjack don’t require much strategy, others, like American roulette, feature more intricate bets, like dozens, which factor into the house edge. For games that have different payouts based on playing hands, like video poker, going in with a strategy card might be immensely helpful. Each strategy gauges bets based on the types of bets and the odds that come with them.

4) It’s Okay to Watch

You can spend all day on channels like Daily Motion and YouTube, learning about casino gameplay from others. Also, annual blackjack and poker tournaments are sometimes televised.

5) Compare Casino Games with Each Other

Simply put, some games have a more favorable house edge than others. If you’re on a budget or you’re getting your feet, take a moment to compare the odds and house edge of an online casino game with another. Also, consider the minimum betting for these games. Depending on the live dealer table, table games like blackjack and baccarat might have buy-ins that cater to small-time players while having high limits for high rollers.

Also, video poker and mainstream poker variants like Texas Hold’em and Omaha have different payouts based on winning hands, like the royal flush and the straight. Also, many poker games, for example, have community cards where players can see the value because they are dealt upfront. But the odds of winning these elusive hands aren’t here. But with blackjack, where you bet to get to 21, or baccarat, where banker bets give players more than a puncher’s chance, might be the route to go.

6) Consider Small Bet Casino Games

To stay in the game longer, you might consider betting the same amount on simple bets, like even money bets. While it’s important not to fall into the gambler’s fallacy that this is a sure-fire winning strategy, stretching out your bankroll at least keeps you in the game longer for a potential random win to occur.

7) Don’t Pass up The Bonuses

When you put land-based casinos beside an online casino, iGaming sites offer significantly more bonuses and promotions. While some work for a particular casino game, they aim to help new members and veteran ones quickly build up their bankrolls. Premier online casinos like DraftKings have special bonuses for sports betting and others for casino games. From free spins to daily or weekly reload bonuses, the chance of adding to your budget for free is a strategic move.

8) Be Careful About Progressive Titles

While many progressive games trigger the progressive pot with a random bet, sometimes you have to stake the maximum to qualify for winning the big money. Too many, or if maximum wagers are your total bets, you might have an early night if you don’t win quickly.

9) Know When to Walk Away

Because gambling is the ultimate form of chance, some nights it may seem like you can’t lose, and others where you can’t win for nothing. The smart gambler follows Kenny Rodgers’ The Gambler’s Lead to “Know when to hold and fold them.” Even if you’re winning, it’s wise to quit while you’re ahead.

10) Don’t Be Afraid to Ask

If you’re playing blackjack, for example, at a live dealer online casino or in person, please don’t forget that the dealer and the croupier are invaluable resources. It’s amazing the tidbits of wisdom that come from helping you make the best possible bet.

House Edges and RTP Statistics for Popular Casino Games

Discover and enjoy your favorite casino categories from RTP and house edge. To help you make the best bet possible, consider the standard RTPs for the common categories.

Slots: By far, are the biggest casino game category in any casino, including any online casino. You make your bet, spin the reels or set up auto play, and let the chips fall where they may. Because slots range from three-reel to seven-reels with thousands of pay lines, the house edge varies from 2% to 15%. Most slots have a pay table where you learn about the RTP. Blackjack: Classic blackjack is available at any online casino. It’s also a starter game without much strategy for beginners. For the player, hit or stand with the two cards you were dealt to get to 21, while the dealer stands with a soft 17(An Ace and a Six). Blackjack and most of its variants have a reasonable house advantage between 0.5% and 1% Baccarat: Baccarat is the other game where you are dealt two cards upfront. The goal is to get to nine or eight. Like blackjack, players decide to hit or stand. If the value is five or less, players hit. If it’s six or more, they stand. Because of the tie bet, baccarat’s house advantage varies on the particular variant and casino. But generally speaking, this online casino game features a house advantage between 1% and beyond 14% if you consider the tie bet. Side bets in baccarat shoot the house edge in the neighborhood of 30% Keno: For those who like to play the lotto, most virtual casinos support keno. You pick a group of numbers and fill out a card, hoping they hit. For such a simple game, the house advantage is a steep 25% to 45%, depending on the keno game and casino Roulette: Roulette remains one of the most classic and elegant table games you’ll find at any online casino. American roulette is the staple, but you can find European and French variants. American roulette swings the house advantage dramatically at over 5%. Most variants, including live dealer roulette, have a house advantage of up to 8% Poker: By far, poker has the most variants, which opens the door to wide fluctuations with the house advantage. Depending on the variant, players are dealt hole cards, and all players have access to the community cards to help build the best hand possible. Texas Hold’em, for example, available at any online casino, is relatively low, at around 2%, because the rake is how the house makes money. Three card poker and other draw poker options raise the house edge up to 8% Video Poker: Some call video poker an acquired taste. Video poker follows most traditional poker rules and winning hands but in slot machine form. Deuces Wild and Jacks or Better carry a low house advantage between 0.5% and 2%. But others carry a house edge in the neighborhood of 5% Craps: The roll of the dice for most craps variants has a house advantage as low as 1%. But, when you add the intricacies of proposition bets and don’t pass line, the house advantage for craps can reach up to 16%

Casino Tips for Beginners

Whether you’re a high roller or stringing it together, fundamentally, you can increase your odds of a winning bet with games with a lower house edge. For slots, the rule of thumb is to stick with titles with a minimum RTP of 95%. So, before spending your hard-earned money, check out which selections have a house edge that’s more favorable.

Once you’ve made your selection, have fun, but don’t let fun turn into an obsession to win big. The fallacy that many gamblers make, including new members, is that they have a hand in success beyond choosing options with favorable odds. After your account is approved, take a moment to set up playing sessions and betting and loss limits.

The Difference Between RTP and the House Edge

While RTP and house edge share similarities and are often used interchangeably, there are subtle differences. The house edge works on the same RTP principles, but it is a gauge of how much money the casino can hold onto.

Calculating the RTP VS the House Edge

In essence, the RTP (Return to Player) helps players estimate in percentages what they can expect in a return from the player’s bet based on every $100 wagered. RTPs usually are used to determine if a slot game is worth the investment. Case in point, if you find a game with an RTP of 96.39%, that means for every $100 you bet, you can expect $96.39.

Once you figure out the RTP for the game, simply subtract it from 100% to find the game’s house edge. For example, if you’re playing a game like baccarat and are going with the risky dragon bonus side bet. The house edge is 30% because the RTP is 70%, which, subtracted from 100%, leaves 30%.

RTP Percentage and Online Slots

To say that RTPs for slot machines run the gambit is an understatement. While factors like the number of reels and pay lines, and especially for slots with megaways like Gonzo’s Quest, can change the RTP within the game, ultimately, random number generators get the final say on the true odds. All reputable casinos, including online casinos, use RNGs and have certificates to prove to players their sincerity for fair playing results.

Slot Games with a High RTP

Bloodsuckers: This two-part series by NetEnt is a play from the classic Castlevania video games. The RTP varies from casino to casino, but it can be 98% or higher Starmania: Next Gen is Starmania’s developer and plays in many ways, such as in NetEnt’s Starburst slot. Starmania’s RTP is 97.87% Rainbow Riches: Developed by Barcrest, Rainbow Riches’ RTP meets the minimum 95% threshold for viability Double Diamond: Developed by IGT, Double Diamond is a three-reel slot game with a 95.08% RTP Medusa Megaways: This NextGen game features six reels with 117,649 pay lines and RTPs between 96.28% and 97.63% White Rabbit: This White Rabbit has nothing to do with Jefferson Airplane’s iconic song of the same name but everything to do with a variable RTP between 97.24% and 97.77%

Table Games with a High RTP

American Blackjack: It’s hard not to go online and not find American blackjack. It’s also hard to pass up the 99.5% RTP Ultimate Texas Hold’em: Ultimate Texas Hold’em, next to Omaha poker, is the most used option for tournaments. It’s not uncommon to find yourself in a playing pool and generous rakes with an RTP of 99% or more Craps: Craps offers players many ways to make a bet. Fortunately, this means RTPs of 98% or more Roulette: Most roulette variants support the same ways to make a bet. For simple number and colored bets, the RTP is an amazing 97.3% for the European and French versions. American roulette is slightly less, with around 95.26%, because of the double zero Baccarat: The only game where you can bet on the tie opens the door to various RTPs. The player bet usually has a 98.76%, and the banker’s bet delivers a 98.94% RTP. The tie bet isn’t as player-friendly. The RTP for this bet is between 85% and 90% depending on the game

US States with Legal Online and In-Person Casinos

Today, seven states have access to regulated online gambling:

Michigan

The Great Lakes State supports a thriving online casino and sports betting scene. Michigan launched online casinos in January 2021 after it was legalized by Governor Whitmer in 2019.

New Jersey

Of all the states, New Jersey has the most online options, with thirty. The Garden State was also the first state to legalize online gambling in 2013.

Rhode Island

Little Rhody is the latest state to sanction iGaming. At the beginning of the year, the first sites, including Bally’s, went online in Rhode Island.

Pennsylvania

Besides Nevada, the Keystone State generates the most tax revenue from gambling, especially online. Pennsylvania formally legalized iGaming in 2017 with Governor Wolf’s signing of H 271. The first Pennsylvania online casinos went live in 2019.

West Virginia

West Virginia welcomed online gambling in 2019 when Governor Justice signed legislation enacting the West Virginia Lottery Interactive Wagering Act. West Virginia also supports legal sports betting.

Connecticut

In 2021, Governor Lamont signed bills to regulate sports betting and iGaming. It’s expected that the first sites will come online in Connecticut in the near future.

Delaware

Delaware followed New Jersey’s lead by becoming the second state to legalize iGaming in 2013. The Delaware Lottery manages the iGaming activity.

How to find the best Casino Games Online

Besides having an account in good standing being mandatory to participate with our reputable and esteemed iGaming sites, they set the stage for capitalizing on rewards points and other VIP perks and casino bonuses. As always, the first step is to only join a legal virtual casino, and one with solid reviews. Take your pick from our esteemed sites like Bet365 and BetRivers, to name a few.

When you’re ready, proceed to the official website or download the official apps. Either way, locate the registration link to start the account creation process. Please only enter information that can be verified; otherwise, you can cause delays or flat-out rejections. If available, you can also enter a welcome bonus code to jump-start your bonus funds. Once approved, be sure to check out the bonus page frequently for daily and weekly bonuses, especially free spins, to master the top-tier slots.

Why Should I Try Gambling at Casinos?

We could spend all day going into amazing detail about giving in-person and virtual gambling your time. In-person casinos offer the unbeatable experience of joining a pleasant atmosphere and the chance to have friendly and sometimes informative conversations with the dealers and croupiers. But, hopefully, you’ll consider these additional reasons to roll the dice.

Fantastic and diverse game offerings First-class cuisine and bars to socialize Live entertainment and concerts The chance to earn perks like free meals and hotel stay The chance to make a life-changing bet for the better with progressive selections

House Edge and RTP FAQs

Let’s do a quick recap on the RTP and house edge essentials with a few frequently asked questions:

How do you learn the percentage of a house edge?

You can view the pay chart for slots or, if playing online, the game info or description for the specific RTP and house edge. RTPs are a gauge of how much a player gets back from a $100 wager. The house is how much a casino keeps after deducting the RTP from 100% or a $100 bet.

Are there examples of a house edge?

American roulette is a prime example because it is well-known that the house edge gets a boost to 5.26% because of the additional zero. And for baccarat, the tie bet stands out with a 14% house advantage.

Is there a trick to RTP percentages?

Not in particular. Some selections, especially for progressive options, might have variance depending on the number of reels played or special bonuses.

How do you beat the house edge?

The house always has the edge no matter which game you play. But you can study the odds and make informative bets on reasonable bets with a lower house edge.

Which casino games have a more favorable house edge?

Craps is one game with the lowest house edge, depending on the bet. Baccarat’s banker bet is slightly above 1%.

What is the difference between house edge and hold percentage?

The house edge is an estimate of how much the casino will retain from winning bets. The hold percentage, usually referred to as the win rate, is how much a casino gets to keep from all the bets players make over longer periods. The hold percentage is how casinos gauge and measure game profitability.

