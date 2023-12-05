Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania Promo Code

The inevitable launch of Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania has been a popular topic amongst sports betting fans in the Keystone State ever since Fanatics finalized the acquisition of PointsBet Sportsbook’s assets back in June of 2023. The next steps appear to be in the works as the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted on August 23 to approve the ownership change after Fanatics PA purchased PointsBet Pennsylvania earlier in the year. The Fanatics Sportsbook PA app is expected to launch in the state on December 20, 2023.

Fanatics Sportsbook PA is currently available in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Tennessee and Ohio. The current welcome offer is Bet $10+ Over 5 Days, Get $200 in Bonus Bets, which can be redeemed by clicking here.

The Philadelphia Inquirer is your guide to all the information about Fanatics Sportsbook PA, including when it is expected to go live, what the brand’s welcome bonus might look like, and what promo code new players can use to sign up.

Until Fanatics Sportsbook PA launches in the state, we can only speculate on what the welcome bonus to new players will be. As mentioned atop this page, the welcome bonus they offer in the states they’re already in is ‘Bet $10+ Over 5 Days, Get $200 in Bonus Bets’.

Each day you fulfil the $10 minimum bet, a $40 bonus bet is credited to your account. Do this for the first five days your account is active (Including the day you register), and you can accumulate a total of $200 in bonus bets.

It’s common for sportsbooks to offer a welcome bonus to new users. We fully expect Fanatics Sportsbook PA to have a great new offer once they launch in December 2023. Check back here again soon for the Fanatics Sportsbook PA promo code, which we will have as soon as we know what it is, in addition to links for you to use to sign up.

Is Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania legal?

Even though we’re still waiting for Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania to go live, their sportsbook is a licensed, legal online sports betting entity in the Keystone State. This is because of their purchase of PointsBet Sportsbook, which had been operating in the state for several years.

Because of PointsBet’s online sports betting license in PA, Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania didn’t need to go through the process of applying for a new license. State regulators met to approve the license transfer, and Fanatics was quickly approved to do business in the state.

In terms of the Fanatics Sportsbook PA launch, December 20, 2023, is the date to circle on your calendars. This date was revealed on Nov. 29, when existing mobile app users saw a communication from the company stating December 20 was when they planned to go live.

How to Sign Up for Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania

Head to the Google Play store or Apple App store to download the Fanatics Sportsbook PA app. As of now, Fanatics PA is app-only. There is no desktop version available at this time. Enter and verify the personal information asked from you by Fanatics Sportsbook PA. Since the sportsbook is regulated and licensed by the state of Pennsylvania, your information is safe. No promo code is needed to sign up for their welcome offer. You’ll be enrolled in their welcome bonus simply for signing up as a new user. Sign-up links will be added to this page once they are available. After agreeing to the terms and conditions, Fanatics Sportsbook PA will require you to deposit a minimum of $20 into your account (Even if you’re only looking to bet $10 after signing up). Place your first bet of $10 or more on any Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania market and wait for it to settle. As long as the promotion is similar to what is available in other states, you’ll have to wait for your bet to settle in order to receive your $40 bonus bet for the day. Unlike some welcome offers, you don’t receive your bonus bet as soon as you submit your bet slip. You can repeat steps five and six for the next four days. Each day you settle a $10 bet gives you a $40 bonus bet, meaning $200 in bonus bets is the maximum total you can accumulate.

Fanatics Sportsbook PA Timeline

After much speculation, Dec. 20th, 2023, is revealed as the PA launch date courtesy of an email from the platform to existing users. Beta testing ends in August of 2023, and the sportsbook officially goes live. Kentucky would see their launch one month later in September, with West Virginia and Virginia launching in November one week apart from one another. PointsBet Sportsbook is officially purchased in June of 2023 despite DraftKings making a last-minute play, with the final price being $225 million. June saw beta testing in Ohio, Tennessee, Massachusetts, and Maryland launch for what was the newest sportsbook on the scene at the time. In October of 2022, CEO Michael Rubin announced plans for the company to launch their sports betting operations in early 2023. The goal at the time was to be in 15-20 states by September when the 2023-24 NFL season kicked off. The first rumblings of Fanatics Sportsbook PA came in from Darren Rovell of The Action Network in September of 2021 with a report of the licensed sports merchandise platform being in negotiations to purchase an existing sportsbook.

Fanatics Sportsbook PA Buys PointsBet Sportsbook

As mentioned earlier in this piece, Fanatics Sportsbook PA was able to streamline the process of going live in the Keystone State and across the rest of North America by successfully acquiring PointsBet Sportsbook and its assets.

Assets included the licenses to operate out of the states PointsBet had already been operating in, including Pennsylvania. The final price PointsBet was acquired for was $225 million.

The bid didn’t come without competition, however, as DraftKings Sportsbook made a play on PointsBet’s assets when they caught wind of the situation. While DraftKings put up a respectable bid in their own right, a better second effort from Fanatics PA won out.

At the time of this writing, PointsBet Sportsbook still operates in eight states. Those states are IA, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, and PA. When Fanatics Sportsbook PA launches, PointsBet Sportsbook will shut down in PA and be replaced.

Fanatics PA Brand

Although Fanatics Sportsbook PA will be a new addition to the list of best Pennsylvania sports betting sites, their brand is already known in the state for a wide variety of sports apparel.

Company CEO Michael Rubin is spearheading the effort to make Fanatics Sportsbook PA as popular as any platform in the Keystone State, joining their apparel brand as a trustworthy name in its respective industry.

Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania Mobile App

The Fanatics Sportsbook PA app generally runs well on iOS, while those on Android devices might run into an issue or two. That’s based on reviews on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Reviews on the respective platforms are 4.7 and 3.9 stars.

The layout is different than some of the other best sports betting apps because it’s a much more colorful and visual app. When checking out an upcoming Cowboys NFL game, an image of the stadium was encompassed in the box above the game and standard betting markets.

Navigating the app isn’t too complicated, as you can browse through the home tab, upcoming schedules for different sporting leagues, your live bets, and the search tab on the bottom right.

If you’re just using the home page, it might seem a bit cluttered with the amount of content that takes up the section. But that’s where using the schedule or search tab on the bottom of your app could come in handy to help filter what you’re looking for more specifically.

Accessing promotions for returning customers and live bets is as easy as clicking on the row of options at the top of the screen. While loading times aren’t quite at the level of a FanDuel or DraftKings, they’re still very good and competitive with sportsbook apps like BetMGM and Caesars.

Odds boosts, unique same-game parlays, and even a breaking news section where bets tailored to breaking news in sports are also features of the Fanatics Sportsbook PA mobile app.

Fanatics Sportsbook PA Markets

When you sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook PA, one of the first things you’ll likely check is what sports betting markets are available. There are a good selection of betting markets on their platform. You can wager on a dozen sports with multiple leagues being housed under many of these sports.

Below is a list of the betting markets you’ll see when you open your sports betting app. The exact list of available sports in PA will likely differ depending on time of year, but will include the following major sports:

Aussie Rules Baseball Basketball (NCAA, NBA, European leagues) Boxing Cricket Football (NCAA, NFL) Golf Hockey (NHL, European leagues) MMA Soccer Table Tennis Tennis

Fanatics Sportsbook PA Bet Types

These bet types are commonly seen across all the best sports betting sites, so sports bettors can rest assured knowing they have the same options as they would with any other online sportsbook.

Moneyline Spread Totals Futures Player Props Team Props Game Props Parlay Bets Weekly Specials

Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania Odds Boosts Explained

Odds boosts are an important thing for an online sportsbook to have because they’re popular for players to take advantage of. Fanatics Sportsbook PA has many generous odds boosts in the states where it currently operates.

Their odds boosts are parlays created by Fanatics Sportsbook PA before the game starts. Odds can be quite generous, but you need to really like the underlying bet for it to make financial sense.

For example, a parlay of Tony Pollard over 65+ rushing yards, Brandin Cooks anytime touchdown, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba 35+ receiving yards had odds of +900 before a Thursday Night Football game.

Odds boosts are seen daily across major sporting leagues when games are being played. These types of wagers are absolutely worth betting on, as you can yield a fantastic return for a parlay as low as three legs hitting.

The only downside is you cannot create your own same-game parlay and apply an odds boost to it like you can on other sportsbooks that offer tokens you opt into and apply to your bet slip.

What is Fanatics PA FanCash?

Fanatics Sportsbook PA goes hand in hand with the renowned sports apparel brand, and FanCash being a part of the Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania experience is evidence of that.

FanCash can be used to purchase licensed sports merchandise such as jerseys, clothing, memorabilia, and more. You can also convert FanCash into bonus bets that you can use on the platform. Every $1 in FanCash converts into $1 of bonus bets.

You can earn FanCash in a few different ways. Among them are promotions for returning customers that update frequently. Keep an eye out on social media channels as well for exclusive ways to earn FanCash that might not be mentioned in the app.

But the most common way you’ll earn FanCash is simply by using the Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania app. Wagering on same-game parlays, parlay bets, and straight bets earn you different amounts of FanCash, with the following payouts:

5% FanCash for every $1 wagered on same game parlays. 3% FanCash for every $1 wagered on parlay bets. 1% FanCash for every $1 wagered on straight bets.

Pros and Cons of Fanatics Sportsbook PA

Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania users will find a lot more pros than cons when they sign up and get started. Check out our list of the advantages and disadvantages of Fanatics PA.

Pros

For starters, the expected welcome bonus is a solid one. While having to bet $10 every day for five days to fully maximize the $200 in bonus bets might not be for everyone, it’s doable for many. If you don’t want to bet $50 over a five-day period, you can wager at your own pace over the first five days and get a $40 bonus bet each day you settle a $10 wager. The mobile app on iOS is unique and runs fantastic. It is easy to navigate, has cool visuals, and does not have issues with crashing. Those reasons and more are positives that will keep players from wanting to look elsewhere for a different app to try. Fanatics Sportsbook PA players will appreciate how easy it is to earn FanCash in a multitude of ways. Whether you use promotions or simply bet on the platform, you receive FanCash at a generous rate that can be used on their apparel and merchandise.

Cons

If there’s any issue that stands out most, it’s how few banking methods Fanatics Sportsbook PA residents will have. In particular, the lack of debit and credit cards as an option stands out when a majority of online sportsbooks nowadays have those options. Android players might not have as good an experience as iOS players, based on app reviews posted in the Google Play store.

Pennsylvania Professional Sports Teams

Look no further than Pennsylvania if you’re looking for a state with hardcore fan bases and lots of historical success. Between its NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and D1 college programs, Pennsylvania is as sports-driven as any state.

The Keystone State ranks as the fifth largest population in the country, making them an incredibly popular and attractive destination for any online sportsbook to want to operate out of.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most talented teams in the NFL currently, with Jalen Hurts cemented as the franchise’s starting quarterback for years to come with him being under contract through 2028. They’ve made four Super Bowls in franchise history and have one win to their name in 2018.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Perhaps no franchise in the NFL is more storied than the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have six Super Bowl titles. It’s been a while since their most recent win, however, which was back in 2009. The Steelers are the model of consistency in the league, with just three head coaches since 1969.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are amidst a rebuild following the trade of franchise legend Claude Giroux in the 2021-22 season. The Flyers were one of the youngest teams in the NHL in 2022 with an average age of 26.8. They’ve won two Stanley Cups and have lost in six other Stanley Cup Finals.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Few NHL teams have been as consistently successful as the Pittsburgh Penguins in the last two decades. They missed the postseason for the first time since the 2005-06 season in 2022 and are looking to get the most out of the rest of Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, and Evgeni Malkin’s careers.

Philadelphia Phillies

With two World Series championships to their name, the Philadelphia Phillies have one of MLB’s most talented and expensive rosters that can legitimately contend for the championship for the next handful of seasons with Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola as their star players.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Despite having five World Series titles to their name, the Pittsburgh Pirates have just 17 playoff appearances in their franchise history. They’re on a mission to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Philadelphia 76ers

Although they came up short in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are a team that looks to contend for the NBA Finals for years to come as long as Joel Embiid is leading the charge. Philadelphia has made it to nine NBA Finals in their history, with one win as the Syracuse Nationals and two as the Philadelphia 76ers.

Notable NCAA Universities in Pennsylvania

Although not every state permits their residents to bet on college games, Pennsylvania is one that allows wagering on college sports. The only caveat is that you can’t place prop bets of any kind, whether that’s a team, player, or game prop.

Pennsylvania is home to some of the most storied colleges in the country, such as Penn State. A full list of all the D1 schools in Pennsylvania is listed below in alphabetical order.

Bucknell Bison Drexel Dragons Duquesne Dukes La Salle Explorers Lafayette Leopards Lehigh Mountain Hawks Penn Quakers Penn State Nittany Lions Pittsburgh Panthers Robert Morris Colonials Saint Francis Red Flash Saint Joseph’s Hawks Temple Owls Villanova Wildcats

Fanatics Sportsbook PA Payment Methods

One of the biggest areas Fanatics Sportsbook PA could stand to improve is banking methods. A select few options are available for players to deposit and withdraw funds. PayPal, online bank transfer, EWire, and Apple Pay are the only banking methods available on Fanatics Sportsbook PA.

Although the options are limited, having Apple Pay is a positive. Apple Pay isn’t something many other sportsbooks offer, so this is a big plus on their end. The process of banking on the platform is pretty straightforward, which is also a positive.

Fanatics Sportsbook PA Customer Service

Fanatics Sportsbook PA customer service can be contacted in a couple different ways. One area you won’t be able to reach them by however is phone number.

You can access their live chat box which is available on a 24/7 basis. Additionally, support@betfanatics.com is the email address you can contact instead.

You’ll get a quicker response by reaching out through live chat than email, but both work. As is the case with every sportsbook, you can try to solve the issue by looking at the FAQ section on their website.

Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania Promo Code FAQ

Below are six commonly asked questions people have raised on Fanatics Sportsbook PA and answers to them. If you’re still unsure on a question we didn’t ask, reach out to customer service or see if your question can be answered on the Fanatics Sportsbook PA website’s FAQ section.

Is Fanatics Sportsbook PA legal?

Yes, Fanatics Sportsbook PA is a perfectly legal entity that looks to launch in the Keystone State on Dec. 20th, 2023 after purchasing PointsBet Sportsbook’s assets including a license that had them operating in the state for quite some time.

What is the Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania promo code?

The Fanatics Sportsbook PA promo code could be the same as what’s offered in states that’re already live with the product. That welcome offer is bet $10 each day for five days after signing up and get $40 in bonus bets each day. After five days have passed, $200 in bonus bets (Five $40 bonus bets) will be yours.

As mentioned atop this page when discussing the Fanatics Sportsbook PA promo code, this is only speculation at this time. When Pennsylvania residents are able to register, this page will be updated to reflect whatever the new and current offer is.

We don’t expect there to be an actual promo code to type into a promo code box when signing up, as users in already live states don’t have to worry about this step.

What is the Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania welcome offer?

We anticipate the welcome offer will be up to $200 in bonus bets. You can dictate how much of that $200 you get by settling a $10 bet each day after signing up for five days.

You’ll get a $40 bonus bet each day you fulfill that wagering requirement of a $10 bet. The first of these five days classifies as the day you register for your account.

What states is Fanatics Sportsbook PA legal in?

When Fanatics Sportsbook PA goes live, Pennsylvania will join Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia as states where new players can sign up and play with the sportsbook. Expect expansion to continue at a rapid pace after Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania is up and running.

What is the legal betting age for Fanatics Sportsbook PA?

If you’re in the Keystone State and want to bet on Fanatics Sportsbook PA, you must be 21 years or older. That’s a non-negotiable rule, and your your identity will be verified you register, meaning you won’t be able to lie about your age to play.

Is Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania legit?

You have no need to worry on this front, as we can assure you Fanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania is as reputable as it gets. For proof, look no further than the partnerships Fanatics have made with major professional sporting leagues such as the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

Their advertising has become more robust as they’ve gotten their footing, and their strong mobile app reviews can help assure you that this is as reputable a sportsbook app you can download no matter what platform you’re on.

