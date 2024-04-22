What Are Progressive Jackpots? Strategies, Casino Games, and More

While the allure of casino progressive jackpots is fairly obvious, many outside forces facilitate their appeal.

Hollywood films like Ocean’s Eleven glorify progressive slot machines. Elite casinos, like those in Atlantic City and Las Vegas, focus their marketing campaigns on the chance to win large jackpots. Every time you log in to your online casino account, the up-to-the-minute values of playing progressive slots can’t be ignored.

If you want to get in on the fun, consider this guide, as it’s the ultimate blueprint to learn how progressive jackpot slots work, what types of games are available, and plenty more.

What Are Progressive Jackpots?

Progressive jackpot slots date back to the earliest days of slot machines in Reno and Vegas. It was common for a single-payline slot machine to have a progressive jackpot payout based on the number of coins wagered. In other words, a single-coin bet could pay you a small percentage, usually at least $1,000, while the maximum wager usually paid in the neighborhood of $10,000.

But you don’t have to play progressive slots solely for the largest jackpot payout. If the game supports multiple smaller jackpots, like Mega Moolah, you don’t have to play different slots to win a massive prize pool or jackpot amount. If luck is on your side, you can win each jackpot separately. Some progressive slot games, like Divine Fortune, have special free spin rounds where you can still win big without hitting the big one in one lump sum.

Most free slots aren’t progressive jackpot ones, but besides free spins rounds, there might be special winning multipliers or bonus pick-me features that let you win beyond straight-up wins by getting three-of-a-kind on the pay line. For jackpot slots, before making your wagers, taking a moment to read the money line is a stepping stone to learn about the odds of winning. The money line for slots tells a moment what they can at that particular point. Slots like Mega Moolah, available at multiple casinos, have a jackpot meter or a digital tab where players can see the current value update in real time.

And for the $64,000 question, every player asks, which symbols help to win a progressive jackpot? Some jackpot slots require specific icons to land to form a winning combination or on certain reels to unlock the jackpot win. For example, progressive titles might have three special bonus icons as the winning combination.

Classic three-reel casino progressive jackpots, which usually feature different colored sevens and fruit, might have these symbols as the trigger. After winning the jackpot, there’s normally a value where it resets to. Slots like Quakey Shakey is a progressive slot game that triggers the ultimate prize at $20,000 at online casino apps like DraftKings.

How Do Progressive Jackpots Games Work?

Unlike slots with multiple jackpots or one with a fixed value, most progressive jackpots work with the simple premise of a random number of spins or a single spin, where one lucky player wins the entire prize pot. Each spin adds a small amount to the prize pot and increases the jackpot, usually one main jackpot.

Some table games like roulette and blackjack variants also offer the chance of a progressive jackpot win. Online casino powerhouses like DraftKings have proprietary versions of blackjack and roulette that feature the big jackpot value, which is well over seven figures. The major jackpots have a progressive value meter that routinely hits six figures with the mini generating over five figures.

At the same casino, you also have video poker options like the Game King suite, with the top prize and a predetermined value over $400k, and Five-Play, Ten-Play, and Triple-Play Poker with multiple jackpots. The rise of the Wheel of Fortune progressive slot machine has allowed slot players to continually take cracks at winning the jackpot over a million bucks.

With the insane technological leaps, American online casinos took the progressive concept to new heights. Online casinos that support Microgaming tend to have the Mega Moolah Slot, a progressive jackpot game, and Mega Magma, another popular slot game, on an online progressive network. Virtual progressive jackpots hit on a network, like multiple machines at land-based casinos, via a random number generator to determine transparent results.

Types of Progressive Jackpots

Casinos have hundreds of slots with the variety extending to progressive jackpots. Here’s a look at the different types to help you find the right game:

Standalone Progressives

Not every slot machine is connected to a network where all wagers for that game boost the jackpot. Instead, the progressive pot is only for that particular slot machine, with only wagers for that machine or virtual game counting towards the jackpot payout.

Local Progressives

Like how some films only get a limited or a small release, some progressive slots work the same way. That particular progressive slot might only be available at a local casino and nowhere else.

Wide Area Progressives

Slots hooked up on a progressive network are available at several retail casinos and online casinos. Because they are available at several online gambling venues and retail casinos, it’s common for these progressive titles to have jackpots well over $1 million.

Game Jackpot

Some slot games have a jackpot that doesn’t grow but rather hits when it reaches a certain price threshold or when certain symbols on slot machines or a virtual slot machine come together. It’s common for many Asian-style games with hundreds of paylines to have fixed jackpots: the mini, the minor, the major, and the grand. Most fixed jackpot slots also require the player to wager the maximum to qualify for the progressive pot.

Network Jackpot

A network progressive jackpot slot is a slot machine that includes all players’ wagers on a network. The combined bets grow the pot. Slot machines on a timer draw lots of attention because the closer the ending comes or if it hits at a certain amount, the odds of winning shoot up.

Tiered Jackpot

Some slot games offer several jackpots that work independently but apply to the same game. They can hit weekly, daily, monthly, or, in the case of progressive jackpot slots like Mega Moolah, at any time.

Timed Jackpots

Timed jackpot slots are slot games where the top prize hits when the pot reaches a specific value or after a certain amount of time. Online casinos like FanDuel have a special section for daily jackpots where titles like Egypt Megaways and Magic Tricks have prizes over ten grand that must be won that day. The odds of winning with timed jackpots are favorable since somebody that day has to go home a winner.

Progressive Jackpot Tips

Gaming commissions like the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board require licensed casinos, including virtual ones, to use RNGs to ensure fair and random results. Reputable independent companies audit the game results. So, the first tip would be to only play at these vetted sites.

The second tip is to focus on the titles with lower to medium volatility. If the RTP is too low, it could mean that winning any bonus, especially the progressive one, isn’t in your cards soon. Third, consider games that have multiple pots. While everyone wants to be the lucky winner of the mega pot, you can still win a nice chunk of change with smaller pots.

For the fourth suggestion, why not try your hand at daily jackpots? Casinos like FanDuel have special sections for daily jackpots that have to hit every day. Games like Peggy Sweets and Wolfkin have prizes over $14,000. Finally, pay the most attention to the ones that only require the minimum wager so you can stretch your budget.

How Do I Opt In or Out of Progressive Jackpots?

Progressive jackpot slots, like regular slots, require players to voluntarily make a deposit and play. It’s common for slot machines to label them as progressive jackpot slots to distinguish them from regular slot options. Another indicator is the current prize pot on full display. A progressive jackpot slot like Mega Moolah sometimes only requires a relatively small stake to put the progressive prize in play. However, some titles require a maximum wager.

While it’s not often, you might encounter progressive slots that require your consent to play, much like you would check the box to agree to a casino’s terms and conditions when creating an online account.

Ways to Win Progressive Jackpots

Winning online progressive slots is the luck of the draw. Progressive jackpot slots use random number generators to determine the outcome of each spin. Other progressive slot games need a unique combination of icons or a specific bonus to land on certain reels, such as the first and fifth reels.

Like most slots, RTPs for progressive titles depend on each game’s volatility. All progressive slots feature the RTP for non-progressive play. As you would for regular slots, we recommend dealing with ones with at least a 95% RTP. Progressive slots are usually more volatile, which means you might be waiting a while to hit the big one.

Progressive Jackpot Slots vs. Regular Slots: What’s the Best RTP?

The best RTP overall is the games that start at 95% and are high because of the lower volatility. While you can win many of the same bonuses or through regular winning combinations with a non-progressive slot, there’s nothing like the life-changing experience that only a progressive title can bring.

Pros of Progressive Jackpot Slots

Progressive jackpot slots are so popular because of the following pros:

They can feature more than one progressive pot in the same game. Win one or all! They tend to be more exciting to play with lots of money up for grabs. You get the chance to play with peers all competing for the ultimate prize.

Cons of Progressive Jackpot Slots

Here are reasons why some players pick regular slots over progressives:

They tend to be more volatile compared to regular slots. Unless it has a fixed jackpot, the peaks and valleys can be long between wins. Sometimes, you have to pay the game’s maximum, which can cost tens of dollars, to even have a chance. The allure of winning big money might develop into problem gambling.

Most Popular Progressive Jackpot Games

Licensed online casinos love their progressive slot machines and usually have entire sections devoted to them. Get to know which ones stand out above the rest.

Mega Moolah Slots

A progressive slot by Microgaming, Mega Moolah Slots is one of the most popular wide progressive titles. In all, Mega Moolah has four separate pots up for grabs. Even if you don’t win any of the pots, you can still win in the free spins round.

Gladiator Jackpot

Gladiator Jackpot is another intriguing progressive jackpot slot by Playtech. Inspired by the legendary Gladiator film starring Russel Crowe, it requires players to get a trifecta of helmet icons to land during regular game mode or in the epic Colosseum bonus round.

Divine Fortune

One of NetEnt’s greatest hits, Divine Fortune features a magical theme with unicorns and aspects of Greek mythology. Besides the free spins round that features expanding symbols, you can win one of three progressive pots when a unique bonus icon lands outside of the bonus rounds.

Arabian Nights

Also developed by NetEnt, Arabian Nights immediately sweeps players up in ancient Arabian mysticism featuring genies and magical lamps. Enjoy a triple-winning multiplier in Arabian Nights’ free spins round, and become a lucky winner by getting five prince icons to land to unlock the progressive prize.

Hall of the Gods

Hall of Gods, a must-play NetEnt gem, puts Valhalla front and center. Getting the right bonus symbols to fall unlocks divine blessings from Father Odin in the form of the Mini, Midi, and Mega jackpots.

How to Play Progressive Jackpot Casino Games

Playing progressive titles online at fan-favorite sites like FanDuel and BetMGM works by signing up for an account. We highly recommend sticking with reputable sites because you enjoy player protections and are assured of receiving your money if you’re the lucky winner.

You must be at least 21. Also, you must be present in states like Pennsylvania, where online gambling is legal. Through multi-factor verification, you will need photo identification and account verification with a valid social security number to prove your legal identity and residential address. Once your account is official, head to the progressive category and enjoy yourself.

Why Choose Progressive Jackpot Games Over Other Options?

With so many reasons to consider playing progressive titles, we could happily go on all day. But we’ll do our best to shine a light on the top reasons to give them a shot.

The sheer excitement and euphoria from the chance to win massive amounts of money with one spin. They are widely available at retail casinos and the marquee iGaming sites. No strategy is involved. Sometimes, all it takes is a minimum bet to trigger a progressive slot.

Frequently Asked Questions About Progressive Jackpots

To help you sum up how nothing compares to progressive games, please consider these most-asked questions.

Do casinos pay out progressive jackpots differently?

For those who have the fortune of winning at a retail casino, depending on the sum, you might get a check on the spot. For more substantial wins, you might get a lump sum from a bank transfer or check, with the rest paid in installments. Most online casinos follow the same blueprint.

Are there different triggers for progressive jackpot games?

Some progressive games hit randomly, while others require a certain wager value or a combination of bonus symbols to occur.

How do you learn to win and increase the odds of winning progressive slots?

There’s no strategy set in stone to win progressive titles. However, choosing the ones that are due to hit, like timer progressives, can boost your odds.

Does anyone ever win real money playing progressive jackpots?

Yes. Casinos love to publicize and showcase winners, so players like yourself continue playing these games.

Can I help my winning chances by playing progressive jackpot games?

Outside of playing ones with a fixed period or at a certain value, no. However, tiles like Mega Moolah, which have more than one progressive pot, open the door to winning one of them.

Do you need to play the maximum amount to trigger a progressive jackpot?

It depends on the particular slot game. Some require it while others only require a minimum wager.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about casino gambling and sports betting for entertainment purposes only.