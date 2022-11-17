The Inquirer has new players covered with the most generous welcome offers from sportsbooks across the U.S. just in time to bet on TNF between the Titans and Packers.

Best Titans vs Packers promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: First bet on Caesars up to $1,250

The largest welcome offer new players will find out there comes from Caesars Sportsbook, who are offering a $1,250 first bet on them. Caesars will also throw in additional casino rewards as well to players who sign-up using promo code INQUIRERFULL.

This welcome offer is easy to redeem, as after you type in your promo code, you’ll be free to place your first wager on any Caesars Sportsbook prop up to $1,250. If you’re unsuccessful, your stake will be refunded to you in free bets. Additionally, you’ll get 1,000 tier credits and rewards credits for your casino account following the settlement of your first bet.

Learn more about your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: Get a $1,000 risk-free bet

The second best promo code you’ll find as a new user comes courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook’s $1,000 risk-free bet welcome offer. For anyone who signs up using promo code INQUIRERMGM, you’ll have the luxury of being able to place your first wager up to $1,000 risk-free.

Similarly to how Caesars’ welcome offer worked, you’ll have your stake refunded in free bets should you lose your first wager. Although there’s no casino bonuses in this offer, BetMGM makes up for it by offering more promotions for existing customers than Caesars.

Learn more about your BetMGM Bonus Code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo: No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000

FanDuel Sportsbook offers the best welcome offer for new users that can be redeemed without the use of a promo code. Simply by registering for an account with the renowned sportsbook, you’ll be enrolled in their $1,000 ‘No Sweat First Bet’ promotion.

This means your first bet on any TNF prop up to $1,000 is essentially risk-free, as you don’t need to worry about suffering real financial loss should your bet lose. That’s because your wager will be refunded in free bets that will be good to use for 14 days.

Learn more about your FanDuel Promo Code

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo: Second chance bet up to $500

BetRivers Sportsbook’s welcome offer offers insurance should your first wager lose in the form of a second chance bet up to $500. This offer doesn’t need a promo code to be redeemed. Although it may be half the amount of their competitors, it’s still a generous gesture.

When you sign-up for BetRivers, you’ll find a sportsbook with extensive betting coverage beyond the NFL and the major North American sports. They have props on smaller scaled sports like snooker and billiards while offering live streaming and dedicated pages to educate new bettors.

Learn more about your BetRivers Promo Code

5. BetParx promo: First bet risk-free up to $750

BetParx’s welcome offer amount is more than BetRivers, but less than the likes of Caesars, BetMGM, and FanDuel. BetParx is offering new customers a first bet risk-free up to $750. Like BetRivers and FanDuel, BetParx doesn’t require the use of a promo code for their offer to be redeemed.

You’ll be able to place your first wager following sign-up knowing you aren’t in danger of losing real money. With BetParx, you’ll find a large selection of team and player props, all of which have some of the most competitive odds on the market.

Previewing Titans vs Packers Week 11 TNF matchup

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of the time of publishing.

Teams Spread Money Line Total Points Tennessee Titans +3.0 +152 041.0 Green Bay Packers +3.0 -180 U41.0

The Green Bay Packers enter Week 11′s primetime matchup as three point favorites at home against the visiting Tennessee Titans. Both teams are coming off victories in their respective Week 10 matchups, both of which were closely contested one possession wins.

The Packers are just 4-6 this season as they’ve adjusted to life without Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers has struggled to develop chemistry with his new wide receivers, but had one of his best games of the season in their 31-28 victory over the Cowboys.

The Packers have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, but will ultimately go how the reigning MVP goes.

The Titans’ victory in Week 10 was much less of an offensive showcase than Green Bay’s win. Their 17-10 win over the Broncos was a showcase for their marvelous defense, which has given up just 18.7 points per game this season. Ryan Tannehill was solid in his return to the lineup, throwing two touchdowns.

That said, like how Green Bay has their catalyst in Rodgers, the Titans go as Derrick Henry goes.

Read up on the latest Super Bowl Odds

What are the best promo codes for Titans vs Packers?

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New customers only. 21+. AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx $750 Risk-Free Bet 21+, PA Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.