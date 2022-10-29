New sports bettors looking to wager on Satuday’s sporting action with Caesars Sportsbook are in luck, as Caesars has a welcome offer for a $1,250 bet on them with additional casino rewards as well.

Caesars’ welcome offer is a very charitable one if you’re a new user. $1,250 in free bets is a very considerable amount, and the fact they’re also throwing in tier credits and reward credits for their casino makes this offer even more generous. They also make it easy for you to redeem this offer.

Simply make an account with the renowned sportsbook, and type in the promo code INQUIRERFULL whenever you’re prompted during registration. You’re then free to place your first wager up to $1,250 and be rewarded that stake back in free bets should your initial wager be unsuccessful.

If you want a sportsbook with great live bets, team and player props, and odds that can earn you a handsome payout, look no further than Caesars Sportsbook.

Previewing Saturday’s sporting action

Saturday is going to be an eventful day in North American sports, with Game 2 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros being the main attraction for sports bettors.

That said, if baseball isn’t your thing, there’s more than enough college football action going on Saturday to bet on. The biggest game on Saturday’s slate is No. 13 Penn State hosting their bitter rival No. 2 Ohio State in a crucial game for both teams.

Two other college football games feature battling top 25 teams. Those are No. 19 Kentucky versus No. 3 Tennessee and No. 9 Oklahoma State versus No. 22 Kansas State. Other big rivalry games include Michigan State versus No. 4 Michigan and Florida versus No. 1 Georgia.

There’s also seven regular season NBA games slated for Saturday, with the Hawks versus Bucks and 76ers versus Bulls being the marquee matchups.

What is Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code for new users?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

Steps on how to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Visit Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Type promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted at sign-up Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions. Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any wager from Saturday’s action If your bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your initial bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Reward Credits will be issued to your Caesars Casino account Your free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days before they expire.

Build a same-game parlay with Caesars Sportsbook

If building parlays is more your style than placing individual bets, you’ll be able to fulfill those desires with Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars has an easy parlay building system, where you can place a maximum of ten legs in your parlay.

These legs can’t include live wagers, but they can earn you a big payout should you correctly wager on every leg of your parlay. Full terms and conditions will apply regarding what you can and can’t put into your parlay, so be sure to check them out.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.