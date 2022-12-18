The Inquirer takes you through the best World Cup Final promo codes and betting offers to use when betting on Argentina vs France in the 2022 final today.

1. Caesars Sportsbook - First $1,250 Bet on Caesars with INQUIRERFULL

INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you need in order to get involved with Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome offer, with this allowing you to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250.

This welcome offer sees you allocated your stake from your first bet back as a free bet up to the aforementioned amount should this wager go on to lose.

Caesars’ sportsbook is one of the best around when it comes to betting on the World Cup, with there being a huge range of markets available, including live betting markets, player/game props and futures.

Get your Caesars Sportsbook’s Promo Code

2. BetMGM Sportsbook - $1,000 risk-free bet with INQUIRERMGM

BetMGM’s welcome offer allows you to get your stake back from your first World Cup final bet as a free bet up to $1,000 if it loses, with you needing to enter code INQUIRERMGM in order to get involved.

This is easily one of the strongest welcome offers around when wagering on France vs Argentina, with only Caesars offering a strong offer in terms of the bonus amount available from our list.

BetMGM are one of the leading online sportsbooks for a reason, as they offer everything you’ll need in order to successfully bet on the World Cup this afternoon.

Learn more about your BetMGM Bonus Code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook - $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel’s welcome offer gives new users the chance to place their first bet on any World Cup final market risk-free, with you getting this stake back as a free bet up to $1,000

You don’t even need to enter a promo code when creating your account with FanDuel to get involved, making it incredibly easy to do so.

FanDuel are widely regarded as one of the top sportsbooks in the country, with it being easy to see why given the huge range of markets they have on offer for today’s World Cup final.

Learn more about your FanDuel Promo Code

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo code: $500 Second chance with SPORTS

BetRivers’ sportsbook excels in a number of key areas, as they not only teach new players on how to bet on sports including soccer, they also provide a great range of prop bets for the World Cup final today.

Their welcome offer is a generous one in its own right, as they’re giving new customers a $500 second chance bet with the platform, with you getting your stake from your first bet back up to $500 if it loses.

Simply enter promo code SPORTS during deposit, and you’ll be able to claim their generous welcome offer to use on any WC Final market.

Learn more about your BetRivers Promo Code

5. BetParx Sportsbook - $750 Risk-Free Bet

BetParx’s welcome offer may not be top of our list, but this doesn’t take away from the fact that their sign-up offer is hugely strong, with you being able to place your first bet on the World Cup final risk-free up to $750.

You’ll get your stake from this bet back as a free bet up to $750, with you then able to use this free bet on whichever market you want.

BetParx may not be that well-known outside of Pennsylvania, however their sportsbook is still very strong despite this, with there being a huge range of totals, prop and in-play markets to wager on for France vs Argentina.

Get your BetParx Sportsbook Promo Code

World Cup Final Analysis: Argentina vs France Preview

The biggest game in soccer is finally here, as Argentina and Lionel Messi take on reigning world champions France in the World Cup final for one final shot at glory.

Both teams have won all but one game each going into this game, with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia and France losing to Tunisia, with both of these coming during the group stage.

Neither France or Argentina have had a particularly difficult run to the final, with Argentina beating all of Australia, Holland and Croatia in the knockouts, while France have had to beat Poland, England and Morocco.

Sportsbooks are struggling to separate the two sides going into the game, with most bookies pricing them the same ahead of the match, while others are slightly favoring France over the Albiceleste.

Les Bleus have the better overall squad in terms of quality in comparison to their opponents, while Argentina arguably have the better manager and set-up from the tactics perspective.

Today’s final should be a very hotly-contested affair between the two outright best teams at this tournament this year, with the winner etching themselves in history.

A win for France will see them become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962, while Argentina will lift their third world title and first since 1986 with a victory today.

Best World Cup Promo Codes

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, MD, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, MD, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New customers only. 21+. AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, MD, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx $750 Risk-Free Bet 21+, PA Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.