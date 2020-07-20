Flyers assistant coach Ian Laperriere spent 16 seasons in the NHL as a player, and his career would have been longer if not for a couple of minor complications: He took two slap shots to the face, one in 2009, one in 2010, the second of which left him with a bruised brain and post-concussion symptoms and caused nerve damage to his right eye. So Laperriere’s bona fides as a first-team all-heart guy are well established. Yet he is also a husband and a father of two sons, and he acknowledged in a recent interview that he’s concerned that too many NHL players who have the same mentality he did will apply it where it doesn’t apply: the safety of themselves and others vis-à-vis COVID-19.