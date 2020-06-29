Answer: Thanks for this great question, Eugene. With their roster set at 17 players to take to Orlando, in talking about next year, anything is possible. The Sixers, however, are in such a tough salary situation, that signing a marquee free agent will be difficult. For instance, there is speculation (or is it wishful thinking) of trading Al Horford, but we don’t think there will be many teams lining up for a $27.5 million power-forward center who turned 34 in June and has played this season as if his better days are behind him. So the Sixers will have to be extremely creative if they enter the trade or the free-agent markets. Two veteran free agents who fit the bill for what you are looking for are Langston Galloway, the former St. Joseph’s star of Detroit, and Jeff Teague of Atlanta. The Sixers will explore all options.