This week, we’re all about finding comfort. We can’t hug our friends. Handshakes are gone. And so are spontaneous high fives. So, what you can do if you live alone and really miss touch? We have some tips to help you feel less isolated. And we also have some go-to ingredients that will give your recipes a punch of flavor. But before we get there:
- Here are the best online events and streams this week, including the #Versuz showdown of Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts’ at-home version, a virtual comics convention, a cult movie fest, and, of course, Lady Gaga and Paul McCartney’s One World: Together at Home extravaganza.
- This week in going outside. Here’s a good activity, if you have a garden: You can plant a garden that will help support bees. Want to go further afield? Gary Thompson breaks down how to hike safely right now as the trails get more crowded.
Stay safe, stay healthy, and as much as you can, stay home.
Do you miss touch? Social isolation has been, well, isolating. And for those of us who live alone, it can feel like the whole world of human contact and comfort is suddenly gone. Elizabeth Wellington looked at why the lack of touch really affects us, and what you can do since you can’t hug your friends. These things will help:
- Warm up. Being touched feels good to us because we are responding to the warmth of another body, and that toasty feeling can elicit the same biological responses as touch, says Melissa Hunt, a clinical psychologist and associate director in the department of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania. Warm tea, a cosy blanket, a heating pad or a hot show or bath will all help.
- Massage yourself. Not only can rubbing yourself down help with stiffness, it also activates our parasympathetic nervous system and can help us calm down.
- Snuggle something. Kids find stuffed animals soothing for a reason. Break out your old teddy bear or snuggling a pillow, especially as you fall asleep, can help, says Philadelphia-based psychologist Marquita Williams. “Having something to hold will calm down your nighttime anxiety,” she said. “It’s what I do.” It may seem weird, she says, but it works.
What magical pantry staples act like the superheroes we need right now? Grace Dickinson asked Philly chefs for their standout ingredients that fit the following criteria: They’re versatile, they add depth of flavor, and they’re easy to come by. Here are some chef-approved ingredients that will help MacGyver your cooking.
- Miso (Greg Vernick, chef-owner of Vernick restaurants) Try it: Vernick says miso’s really good for marinades and braises, and you can mix it with rice vinegar, oil and salt for a nice salad dressing. Or use it to fancy up your lunch: “I’ll mix a half teaspoon of yellow miso with three tablespoons of mayo, a couple drops of hot sauce, and a squeeze of lemon or lime, and spread that on any kind of sandwich.”
- Pesto (Nick Elmi, chef-owner of Laurel, ITV, and Royal Boucherie) Try it: From Elmi: “Pesto packs a tremendous amount of flavor in a small package.” Try it in simple pastas or grilled fish, or as a dip. “My wife likes it on eggs in the morning, too,” Elmi says.
- Fish sauce (Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, chef-owner of Kalaya) Try it: From Suntaranon: “Fish sauce can enhance any kind of flavor” and you can also use it to replace salt. Try a marinade of fish sauce, brown sugar, pepper flakes, black pepper, and oil, or use it to season seafood pasta, or in a salad dressing.
- Nutritional yeast, aka “nooch” (Rich Landau, chef-owner of Vedge and V-Street) Try it: From Landau: “I use nutritional yeast less as a seasoning and more as a way to add umami and body when cooking. You can use it to get this sharp cheddar flavor into things if you don’t want cheese.” Try it in pasta sauce, hummus and refried beans.
» MORE RECIPES: Philly chefs cook their way through Green Meadow Farm’s CSA box
» Do I have to wash my shoes when I come inside? by Patricia Madej
» Should I stop smoking pot right now? by Jonathan Lai
» Do I have to be worried about getting coronavirus from mosquitoes? by Grace Dickinson
» If we’ve both been socially isolating, can I see my friend? by Jonathan Lai