It is officially fall. But a lot of what we usually look forward to is going to look different. Oktoberfest, Halloween, Thanksgiving: It’s all going to be a different beast. This week, we have information about how to think about pandemic pods, where to find the local harvest of pumpkin beer, and what to do with your anger right now.
We’ve collected our best articles about how to do everything better right now. They’re in one place here.
Stay healthy, stay safe, and, as much as possible, it’s still a good idea to stay home.
- 💉 Where can I get a flu shot in the Philly region? by Grace Dickinson
- 🗳️ How does voting work this year? by Jonathan Lai
- 🏈 What bars are playing the game outside so I can watch? by Jenn Ladd
- 🏛️ What museums and attractions are open now? by Grace Dickinson
- 💁🏼 How can I volunteer to become a poll worker this year? by Grace Dickinson
» Ask us a question through Curious Philly: inquirer.com/askus
Pandemic pods are pretty appealing. After all, as the weather cools down, and we enter another month of the pandemic, finding a group of people you can see feels like it will help us get through it all. But how do you actually do it? Sarah Gantz lays out how to figure out your pod: How to choose who should be in your pod, how many you can safely include and how to establish rules. As the holidays come up, it’s really useful advice.
The pandemic. The election. The climate. In 2020, a lot of us have felt pretty much every emotion. And one that’s increasingly common: Anger. So, what do we do with our anger right now? Elizabeth Wellington looked into how we can keep our fury productive, and prevent it from turning into toxic rage.
- Anger can be positive. “Anger spurs us to make change,” says Linda Copel, a practicing marriage and family therapist and a psychology professor at Villanova University’s M. Louise Fitzpatrick School of Nursing. “It energizes us. Inspires us to make our voices heard and get things done.”
- But rage is not. Rage is not good for us because it’s out of control, unpredictable, and destructive, says Heather Coletti, an adjunct professor of philosophy at Villanova University. “Once your anger becomes rage, you’ve missed the opportunity to transform, and you could spend a lifetime stewing in your own juices.” It can be paralyzing.
- Identify the feeling. As long as you are conscious of your anger, you aren’t yet enraged, said Copel. When your feelings of discontent start to bubble, call it what it is. Don’t stuff it deep down and pretend like it’s not there. And figure out what’s (really) making you mad. This sounds easier than it is.
- Turn it into action. Vote. Volunteer. Reach out and deepen your connection to family and community. And be patient. Change takes time.
Lots more heater-buying tips in Elizabeth’s full piece.
» READ MORE: What should we do with our anger right now?
It’s pumpkin beer season, people. Sure, Oktoberfest may not be a great idea this year, but there are other libations to keep this season, well, seasonal. Grace Dickinson found the local pumpkin brews worth a tipple as you watch the leaves turn. These are limited batches only available for a limited time, so pick your pumpkin brew up soon.
- Wissahickon Brewing Company’s Ember (6.5% ABV)
- Urban Village Brewing Company’s Stingy Jack (8% ABV)
- Evil Genius Trick or Treat Chocolate Pumpkin Porter (7.8% ABV)
- Iron Hill Pumpkin Ale (5.5% ABV)
- Roy Pitz Brewing Company’s Sour Pumpkin Ale (5.5% ABV)
- Dock Street’s Squash Grisette (4-5% ABV)
Read Grace’s full piece for tasting notes, and where to pick up a pack, and when they’re available.
Here are some of the best ways to keep busy this week, with a few selections from our weekly events calendar:
- 🏛️ Reopening of the Institute of Contemporary Art (Museum / in-person / free) In addition to its regular innovative collection, the gallery reopens with an exhibit about jazz musician Milford Graves, featuring archival recordings, hand-painted album covers, multimedia sculptures, costumes and more. Timed tickets, masks and social distancing are required for entry. (Free, Sept. 26, icaphila.org, map, add to calendar)
- 👩🎤 Best of Pitchfork Music Festival (Music / virtual / free) Pitchfork’s annual fest usually happens in Chicago in July. This year, the taste making music site presents a greatest hits live stream, with Solange, Wilco, Kamasi Washington, Danny Brown, Jamila Woods, Robyn, Angel Olsen and more. (Free, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., pitchfork.com, add to calendar)
- 🍿 Science on Tap Untapped at Home: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Movies / virtual / free) Watch Indiana Jones — with an archeology expert. Katy Blanchard, keeper of the Penn Museum’s Near Eastern Collections, hosts this virtual screening of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade using Netflix’s party app. Use the chat feature to ask Blanchard about myths and misrepresentations in the film. Free registration required. (Free, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m., penn.museum, add to calendar)
- 🚗 Found Footage Festival at Mahoning Drive-In Theater (Movies / in-person / drive-in / day trip) The drive-in festival features snippets of found videos from thrift stores and estate sales accompanied by live commentary by festival masterminds Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett. The Leighton, Pa drive-in is the fest’s only live show of 2020. ($13, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m., foundfootagefest.com, map, add to calendar)
» More great events at inquirer.com/calendar