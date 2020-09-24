Pandemic pods are pretty appealing. After all, as the weather cools down, and we enter another month of the pandemic, finding a group of people you can see feels like it will help us get through it all. But how do you actually do it? Sarah Gantz lays out how to figure out your pod: How to choose who should be in your pod, how many you can safely include and how to establish rules. As the holidays come up, it’s really useful advice.