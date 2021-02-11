On the to-do list this week: It’s Valentine’s Day. No matter what your relationship status, there’s a way to claim the holiday as your own. If you’re in the mood for romance, there are ways to do it up, despite the pandemic. If you’re more in the make-your-own-brownies-then-eat-them-out-of-the-pan-with-your-hands mood, well, we’ve got you covered, too.

Stay healthy, stay safe, and, as much as possible, it’s still a good idea to stay home.

Forget cinnamon hearts. This brownie wants to be your Valentine.
Jamila Robinson
Do this

  • 🚗 Movies at Exton Square (Movie / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly) On weekends starting February 12, the parking lot at Exton Square Mall turns into an entertainment hub: guests can buy tickets online for drive-in screenings of films like Blockers (Feb 12 & 21), Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (Feb 12 & 19), A Star is Born (Feb 14 & 20), and more. Tickets are $50 per car for close-up rows and $32 per car for farther-away spots. Popcorn, candy, soda and more snacks are available for purchase at the drive-in. ($32-$50, Opens Feb. 12, parkinglottheaters.com, map, add to calendar)

Make it a date

Here’s everything you need for V-day, no matter how down with love you are:

Get outside

OK, forget Valentine’s Day for a second. It’s February. There is snow. That is not what most of us would consider good news. But there’s an upside: It’s sledding time. Whether you want to feel get your adrenaline pumping by whooshing down hills at top speed, or you are looking for more of a little-kid pace, we have the 15 best slopes for your sled in the city, suburbs and New Jersey.

Make a Thermos of hot chocolate, layer up and work your way through our selection of slopes.

Treat yourself

You deserve this. Jamila Robinson has the brownie recipe you need in your life right now. Think of it as a Valentine’s Day gift to yourself.

Ingredients:

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for pan
  • 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate (60 percent or higher), coarsely chopped
  • ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder (not Dutch-process)
  • ¾ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a buttered 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper.
  2. Melt butter, chocolate, and cocoa in a heatproof bowl set over a pot of simmering water. Let cool slightly.
  3. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.
  4. Using an electric mixer with whisk attachment, beat sugar, eggs, and vanilla on medium speed until pale, about 4 minutes. Add chocolate mixture; beat until combined. Beat in flour mixture, scraping down sides of bowl, until well incorporated.
  5. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake until a cake tester comes out with a few crumbs and top of brownies begins to crack, about 35 minutes.
  6. Let cool in pan, about 15 minutes. Lift out brownies; let cool completely on a wire rack before cutting into squares.

Adapted from Martha Stewart Living, 2004.

