If you and your Valentine work well together in the kitchen, consider a virtual cooking class. Chef-couple Jen Carroll and Billy Riddle are hosting a two-day class that kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m. with prep — you’ll be butchering, marinating, and whipping up pastry cream — and resumes on Sunday evening for cooking and plating. On the menu: roasted beet and winter citrus salad, lemon pepper chicken, and an almond-berry vanilla trifle. For those worried about keeping up, the sessions will be recorded so that you can cook at your own pace. Sign up for the class via Instagram @chefjencarroll.