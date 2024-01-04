👑 Celebrate one last holiday this weekend | Things to Do

Happy New Year, folks!

I hope everyone had a fun and safe holiday ringing in 2024. I had a quiet night with my family, playing games, sipping champagne, and getting roasted for still not having a driver’s license, even though all my little cousins are getting behind the wheel. (I’m a city girl who’s survived this long without it, but that might change soon…still, I said that last year, so we’ll see.) Though I’m not a resolutions person, I do use this time to reflect on what’s past and what’s coming. This week marks my one-year anniversary at The Inquirer and I’ve had a blast covering this amazing region’s arts and culture scene. Thank you all so much for a wonderful year of ~ Things to Do ~ fun! I’m looking forward to more incredibly fun events this year, too. What are you looking forward to in 2024? Let me know!

This weekend, celebrate Día de Los Reyes with Puerto Rican dishes, dance along for Philly Loves Bowie Week, make plans to volunteer on MLK Day, and root for Philly’s first queen to appear in RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Rosa Cartagena

For Puerto Ricans, the holidays aren’t over until Día de Los Reyes (Three Kings Day) on Jan. 6. I grew up leaving bowls of hay and water outside my bedroom door for the kings’ horses the night before. When I woke up, there would be one special present. (To be honest, I believed in the kings longer than I believed in Santa.) Philly writer Alisha Miranda shared her Día de Los Reyes traditions, including a list of all the good food and drink you need to celebrate the day, from coquito to pernil. Check out her local recommendations.

📅 Your weekly social calendar

⚡ Cheers to the Starman: The annual Philly Loves Bowie Week kicks off on Friday to celebrate David Bowie’s unique relationship with the city. There will be tribute concerts, dance parties, Bowie drinks, video watch parties, and even karaoke all dedicated to the British rock star.

👑 Sashay away: Fans already know that the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race begins tomorrow but have you met Philly’s own contestant? Here’s what you need to know about Sapphira Cristál, the first queen to represent the city’s drag scene.

🌹 Put a ring on it: Tonight, The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner will marry Theresa Nist in the first Golden Wedding. Delco contestant Susan Noles won’t be walking down the aisle, but she will be there — to officiate.

📍 Dry January: Dry Vibes is the city’s first-ever festival for sober and sober-curious folks eager to find zero-proof drinks and connect with a like minded community. Here’s what you need to know.

🧣 Lend a hand: Looking to be of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? From clothing donations to gardening, here are great opportunities to volunteer in Philadelphia.

🐷 Bring your friends: Tabletop Korean barbecue comes to Chinatown this week with the newly opened Mr. Pig, where the staff cooks right in front of you.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Explore First Friday at the Barnes, see the Michener’s soon-to-close exhibit “Never Broken: Visualizing Lenape Histories,” or laugh the awkwardness away at An Awkward Day for Comedy Show.

⭐ The thing of the week

Get rid of your Christmas tree in a sustainable and extremely adorable way: Gift it to a goat. The Philly Goat Project’s annual Christmas Tree-Cycle festival/fundraiser returns with three events this month where you can donate your tree to local goats to enjoy. The first two are at The Farm at Awbury Arboretum and the last will be at Laurel Hill West Cemetery. Plus, the family-friendly events include a fire pit with free s’mores and hot chocolate, beginning this weekend. Find out more.

✨ Festive winter fun

🟣 Local threads: The Color Purple remake has been a box-office hit, thanks in part to some amazing costumes designed by Art Institute of Philadelphia graduate Rashad Corey.

🎤 Funny plans: From Margaret Cho to Marlon Wayans, here are the comics we’re most excited to see in Philly this year.

🎭 A glorious century: In 2023, Hedgerow Theatre celebrated its 100 year anniversary. Take a look back at the historic theater that hosted Eugene O’Neill, Langston Hughes, Keanu Reeves, and other luminaries who became legends in theater history.

⚾ Relive last season: The Phillies recently released their 2023 Yearbook, “Brotherly Love,” looking back at a wild ride from Spring Training to Red October, narrated by beloved shortstop Trea Turner. Here are the highlights.

🎥 See the show: If you missed the massively popular Pulitzer-winning play Fat Ham at the Wilma, you can watch the streaming production online.

❓Pop quiz❓

RuPaul’s Drag Race has become an iconic reality TV show over many, many seasons. What year did the series first premiere?

A) 2002

B) 2013

C) 2016

D) 2009

This week, I watched Saltburn…with family. I will not be taking questions at this time. What have you been watching lately? Let me know!