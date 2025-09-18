🍂 The season of fall festivals and events has arrived |Things to do

When Starbucks rolls out the pumpkin spice lattes, mornings are met with a breeze instead of steamy heat, and Eagles tees are swapped for Kelly Green hoodies, you know fall is upon us.

For someone like me, who sweats profusely walking along Center City streets during peak summer months, I’m thrilled for cooler weather, autumn-themed bites, and fall festivals. And I’m sure you are, too.

And hey, before I forget, you’re probably wondering who I am. I’m Earl Hopkins, the arts, culture, and entertainment reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer, taking over as the new Things To Do newsletter writer.

My colleagues Rosa Cartagena and Sam Ruland have left massive shoes to fill, but we’re going to keep this train chugging along. As you know, there’s no shortage of things to do in Philly, and I’m here as your newest guide. (Let’s just all hope I don’t mess this up.)

This week’s lineup:

— Earl Hopkins (@earlhopkins_, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

Speaking of fall festivals, The Inquirer has massive plans for local foodies looking to explore some familiar or new eateries all under one roof. Call it a shameless plug if you want, but the participating vendors speak for themselves. Where in the city can you find spots like Friday Saturday Sunday, Fiorella, Amá, Kampar, Downtime Bakery, Flakely, Gabriella’s Vietnam, and others all in one place?

Not to mention, Joshua Lang and DJ Sylo of BWC Sounds and funk-soul band, Snacktime, will be handling the entertainment. I mean, what’s not to love? For a full breakdown of the upcoming festival, read my colleague Hira Qureshi’s piece.

The best things to do this week

🎷 Jazz hands at the ready: The annual Montco Jazz Festival returns for another week of live music, interactive workshops, and community stretching from Norristown to Jenkintown. It’s also where legendary broadcaster Bob Perkins will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

🎭 A story for the stage: Legendary sports reporter turned playwright Ray Didinger wanted to retire, but he can’t seem to temper his itch for compelling stories. And his second play, Spinner, is definitely one worthy of the spotlight. The play opens at the Delaware Theater Company on Saturday.

🎨 Experience the first-ever Odunde Art Sho: Discover the first-ever “Odunde Art Sho” at Loupe Studio from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The show will feature live painting, interactive experiences, and a panel discussion with some amazing artists. Among the featured artists are Philly’s Pauline Okito Brown, visual artist Taqiy Muhammed, abstract creative Emmanuel Gray, and photographer Donald Black Jr. Tickets to the inaugural art show are $25 per person.

😂 Funny business: Adam Sandler, among the best SNL alums and comedy actors of our time, is headed back to the stand-up stage at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday. Sandler’s Philly stop is a part of his 30-city tour, “You’re My Best Friend,” which kicked off in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sept. 5.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Listening to the cool tunes at Montco Jazz Festival, apple picking at Duffield’s Farm, and doing some shopping at the Odunde Art Show.

The thing of the week

This week’s recommendation is from Arts editor Bedatri Choudhury:

Take a tour of Calder Gardens, the newest art institution on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Gov. Josh Shapiro cut the ribbon for the opening of Calder Gardens, located at 2100 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The gardens are dedicated to the work of Alexander “Sandy” Calder, a famed American sculptor born in Philadelphia in 1898.

The Calder Gardens, designed by Swiss architect Jacques Herzog, features a rotating collection of Sandy Calder’s artworks in an underground gallery.

Calder Gardens will open to the public on Sunday, Sept. 21. Guests can join Saturday’s “Chaos and Kisses” parade at LOVE Park to celebrate the institution’s upcoming opening.

Fall fun this week and beyond

🦅 Learn the newest Eagles dance: Philly’s Nasir “Gillie da King” Fard is back with another viral dance to bring us Philadelphia Eagles fans together for another Super Bowl run. Why? Well, in the words of Gillie, “The Eagles deserve an encore, baby.”

🍴 Fresh bites: La Grange, a mega-sized French brasserie in Yardley, Pa., aims to be the Parc of Bucks County. Food critic Craig Laban says it has a shot, as long as the kitchen makes French food more consistently.

🍎 Take your pick: Apple picking is as essential to the fall season as hot cider, amber-colored leaves, and apple cider flavor doughnuts. For the next few weeks, I’m grabbing a basket and trying my hand at the art of apple picking myself. Join me and droves of other apple pickers at Indian Orchards Farm, Styer Orchard, and other nearby sites.

🧥 Philly Vintage Flea’s fall edition was a hit: Over 100 vendors filled the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks last weekend with racks of retro gear, from classic band tees to ‘90s windbreakers. The flea brings out everyone and it only happens four times a year so keep an eye out for the next date.

🍁 Fest season is here: From halal eats in Phoenixville to scrapple sculpting at Reading Terminal, Philly’s fall festivals are in full swing. Our guide has 23 picks — including The Inquirer’s food fest in November.

Our critic’s picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca breaks down the best upcoming shows:

🎤 Thursday: Alabama Shakes reunites at the Mann Center with support from Budos Band. Country outlaw Eric Church plays Wells Fargo Center, while Philly jazz-R&B singer Bilal takes the stage at City Winery. Plus, garage-rock duo the Courettes play Kung Fu Necktie and rapper Billy Woods performs at Underground Arts.

🥁 Friday: Turnstile and Philly’s own Mannequin Pussy bring punk energy to the Skyline Stage. XPoNential Music Festival kicks off in Camden with War, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Snacktime, and more. Over at Citizens Bank Park, The Lumineers play a stadium show with Dr. Dog in their only announced Philly date of 2025.

🎤 Saturday: The uber-talented Kali Uchis plays at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday for her “The Sincerely Tour.” The concert is in support of her latest project, Sincerely, which was inspired by the death of her mother and the birth of her first child with fellow artist Don Tolliver.

🎸 Sunday: Following rapper Freddie Gibbs’ show with producer the Alchemist at the Fillmore on Saturday, the Fishtown venue will be taken over by fans of British songwriter Sam Fender. His show in Philly follows the release of his latest album, People Watching, which was co-produced by Adam Granduciel of the War on Drugs.

Read more music picks. Alright, if I don’t see you at the Orchard field this weekend, I’ll be back next week for some more things to do in Philly.

See you soon and thanks for reading!

— Earl