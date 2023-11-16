🦃 Everything you need for Thanksgiving | Things to Do

Hey y’all,

We’re talking a LOT about food this week because what is a good holiday celebration without a meal that leaves you breathless? I’m really looking forward to some home cooking. Are you planning anything special for the menu next week? Let me know!

This weekend, catch the beloved musical Wicked, cheer on the ambitious runners of the Philadelphia Marathon, explore a new food pop-up, and make your last-minute Thanksgiving plans.

Programming note: We’ll be skipping next week’s newsletter so I hope you and your family have a safe and fun holiday! See you back in your inbox on Nov. 30.

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

🦃 Thanksgiving dinner to go

If you’re planning to keep that stove cold for the holiday, we’ve got you covered. From Fiore to Talula’s Table to Forsythia, here are the Philly-area restaurants offering elaborate Thanksgiving meals to go.

📅 Your weekly social calendar

🧙‍♀️ Going green: Olivia Valli — the singing granddaughter of Frankie of Four Seasons fame — plays the green witch in Wicked, at the Academy of Music through Nov. 26. We went backstage to see her get greenified (peep the video!) as she discussed playing the iconic role and her strict skincare regimen to avoid green zits.

🦃 What’s open: You may opt to dine out for Thanksgiving. If that’s your jam, here’s a roundup of local restaurants, including Chez Colette, Urban Farmer, and Plough, where you can dine that evening.

📚 Book news you can use: Some Philadelphia libraries will finally be open on Saturdays for the first time since 2018. See if your nearby branch is on the list.

🎽 She’s a runner, she’s a track star: The Philadelphia Marathon is this weekend and if you’re not one of the ambitious folks running for miles, find everything you need to know in our spectator’s guide.

🍽️ Try something new: We rounded up six cool food pop-ups to explore this month offering Vietnamese, Filipino, and other delicious flavor combinations.

🏈 Meet the parents: Taylor Swift’s parents will reportedly meet boyfriend Travis Kelce’s parents at the Eagles-Chiefs game on Monday. Sadly, the action will all be in Kansas City, not at the Linc, but here’s what we know so far.

📅 My calendar picks this week: See Tinseltown at FDR Park, explore Christmas Village in LOVE Park, and play Gay Bingo.

⭐ The thing of the week

On Monday, I attended a very queer and very Broadway concert at Verizon Hall honoring legendary stage and screen composer Stephen Schwartz, the genius behind Wicked, Prince of Egypt, Godspell, Pippin, and more. Incredible artists sang hits from Schwartz’s multi-decade career, including the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus, various Broadway stars, and two record-breaking performers Alex Newell (Shucked) and J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), the first nonbinary actors to win Tony Awards. The event was a benefit to support the Mazzoni Center, Philadelphia’s largest health-care provider for the LGBTQ community.

For most of the night, the composer sat in the audience flanked by a row of drag queens. There was a strong showing for Wicked, with the touring cast stopping by to sing “One Short Day” and author Gregory Maguire, who wrote the 1995 novel on which the musical is based, telling the story of how Schwartz convinced him to adapt it for the stage, not the screen. Maguire turned down Hollywood money after hearing Schwartz say the five unforgettable words: “No one mourns the wicked.”

From Philadelphia, orange-clad folk singer Vance Gilbert sang the lesser-known song “Butterflies Are Free” and pop star Lizzy McAlpine, a graduate of Lower Merion High School, performed Maguire’s favorite Wicked track, “I’m Not That Girl.” (Diehard fans may have also seen her recent viral duet of “For Good” with Renée Rapp.) The highlight of the night was Newell’s stunning rendition of “Meadowlark” from The Baker’s Wife, which had me repeating wow.

At one point, the maestro himself sat at the piano, hands fluttering, to sing “Corner of the Sky” from Pippin. Schwartz admitted that the night was emotional and the tributes had him choked up. For the finale, local icon Dee Dee Sharp came out in a dazzling gold suit and performed Godspell’s “Day by Day” with the entire cast of performers — and Philly mascots as special guests including Gritty and the Phanatic.

🍂 Fall into fall

🍫 When chocolate meets soup: Weird combo, but it’s real — Campbell’s made Thanksgiving sides-flavored truffle chocolates, each one featuring a different soup. You read that right. Watch a team from the Inquirer (including yours truly) as we taste test the strange and surprising treats.

🎁 Merry decor: Macy’s holiday attractions will be back in Center City beginning on Nov. 24 where you can see elaborate window displays and the Christmas Light Show and hear holiday hits on the historic Wanamaker Organ. Find out more.

🎯 Take your aim: High-tech darts — it’s a thing — are the big attraction at Flight Club, a new bar arriving soon in Center City.

🛍️ Unique finds: Skip Amazon gifts and get something artsy as part of Museum Store Sunday on Nov. 26. The African American Museum, PAFA, the Barnes, and the Fabric Museum are among the local participants offering discounts.

🎶 Black Friday: Record Store Day returns for a fall edition and local vinyl shops including Milkcrate Cafe, Long In The Tooth, and Siren Records are all participating. Find out more.

❓Pop quiz❓

Who played the classic duo Elphaba and Glinda in the original 2003 Broadway production of Wicked?

A) Caroline Bowman and Kara Lindsay

B) Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth

C) Stephanie J. Block and Kendra Kassebaum

D) Lindsay Heather Pearce and Brittney Johnson

Shout out to Levi for being the first to get last week’s quiz correct! The answer was D: “To be, or not to be” comes from Hamlet, not Macbeth.

This week, I’m feeling thankful for all of you who read this newsletter! Your support and enthusiasm keep me typing.