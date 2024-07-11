🌊 Shore adventures await | Things to Do

Hey all, Sam Ruland here, service editor, filling in while Rosa is out this week.

This week, we’re diving into one of summer’s greatest pleasures: eating at the Jersey Shore. Our latest guide, “The essential Jersey Shore restaurants this summer: Ventnor City to Cape May,” is here to ensure your beach days are accompanied by the best bites along the coast.

Advertisement

But that’s not all we’ve got for you. If you’re looking for the perfect summer read, check out these recommendations from the expert librarians at the Free Library of Philadelphia. For those who love a good BYOB, we’ve rounded up the best spots to bring your own bottle. And don’t miss our list of outdoor movie screenings happening all over the city this season.

So grab your sunscreen, pack a picnic, and get ready to make the most of these sunny days!

— Sam Ruland (@sam_ruland, email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

From ice cream flavored with Indian spices and excellent Vietnamese, to a vegetarian hoagie and the world’s best scallops, our latest guide showcases the most diverse and delicious Shore offerings yet. Highlights include the breezy boardwalk views at Queen Bean Bistro in Ventnor City, the aromatic pho at Two Sisters Vietnamese Eatery, and the unique flavors at Ice Cream Station in Cape May Courthouse. Whether you’re in the mood for a special occasion meal at Chanterelle in Stone Harbor or craving the perfect pizza from Bakeria 1010 in Ocean City, this guide has your summer dining covered.

The best things to do this week

🍽️ BYOB Spots: BYOBs are a staple in Philly’s culinary landscape. Check out one of these BYOBs in the city with your friends and your favorite bottle this weekend.

🎥 Outdoor Movies: From timeless classics to recent blockbusters, these movie nights provide a delightful mix of entertainment for all ages. Find out where to watch free outdoor movies in Philly this summer.

🎬 Blobfest: Experience this unique three-day festival dedicated to the iconic film The Blob with movie scene recreations, stage shows, and competitions.

🍷 Stop and Smell the Rosé: Enjoy rosé, tasty bites, and great music under a shaded tent. Your ticket includes 8 drink vouchers.

🍦 Ice Cream Festival: Cool off with delicious ice cream, games, and demos at Reading Terminal Market’s first-ever Ice Cream Festival.

🍽️ Flavors of FDR: Taste Southeast Asian delights at FDR Park’s food market with an expert guide.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Blobfest (duh), Rosé (also duh), and catching the screening of Little Miss Sunshine at the Schuylkill Banks.

The thing of the week

This week’s recommendation comes from my colleague Sabrina Iglesias, The Inquirer’s communities and engagement coverage editor:

Kumbia Queers and Mariposas Galácticas are taking over Silk City on Spring Garden Street for a night of cumbia, punk, and klezmer that I promise you do not want to miss.

The non-binary and lesbian quintet, Kumbia Queers, has almost 40K followers on Instagram and are a big deal in both the global Latinx and LGBTQ+ communities. Their music is a cumbia and “tropipunk” blend that’s reminiscent of both your family’s backyard barbecue and the coolest basement show you’ve ever been to.

And eight-piece ensemble Mariposas Galácticas is making a name for itself here in Philly with shows regularly attended by hundreds of folks ready to skank and salsa their way through the night. The band has been around for a little over a year now, and its shows are all about building community and blending the members’ individual styles and cultures to make music that will have you wishing you wore the right shoes.

Summer fun this week and beyond

🌸 Anime and chill: SAIKA Cafe pop-up events are creating a relaxed, nonjudgmental community around anime and nerd culture. Dive into the world of your favorite shows and meet fellow fans in a welcoming environment.

🍹 Beach vibes: From Brigantine to LBI, explore 13 super-fun Jersey Shore bars on the beach, the bay, and the mainland. Find your perfect summer spot for a refreshing drink with a view.

🐷 Farm friends: Hang out with (and pet!) pigs, goats, and more at these farms and animal rescues near Philadelphia. Enjoy a day with adorable animals and support local rescues.

🍻 Cheers: A second beer garden opens on Independence Mall. Sip on craft brews and enjoy the historic views in this new outdoor space.

🌿 Nature’s wonder: See a rare plant in bloom at Longwood Gardens. Don’t miss this special opportunity to witness a botanical marvel.

🏊 Swim time: Sign up for these 9 swim clubs in Philadelphia and the suburbs. Cool off this summer with a dip in the pool and fun activities for all ages.

Our music critics’ picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca breaks down the best shows in town this weekend and next week:

🎶 Thursday: Low Cut Connie’s next Connie Club radio show taping is Thursday at the Lancaster Avenue venue.

🎶 Friday: The Felice Brothers play World Cafe Live on Friday behind their dreamy new album, Valley of Abandoned Songs.

🎶 Saturday: In what should be an emotional evening, Martha Graham Cracker — the drag queen played by Pig Iron Theatre’s Dito van Reigersberg — plays Union Transfer on Saturday, July 13, in one of her first shows back on stage since recovering from a rare form of leukemia. Johnny Showcase and Shannon Turner from Philly cabaret act Glitter and Garbage will be special guests in what is being billed as the Martha Graham Cracker Choral Spectacular, and will include a 40th-anniversary tribute to Prince’s Purple Rain.

🎶 Also Saturday: Dr. Dog claimed to be retiring from touring in 2021 and they’ve kept their word. This show and one at Red Rocks in Colorado are the only ones on their itinerary. But the Scott McMicken- and Toby Leaman-led band do have a self-titled new album out July 19. July 13, manncenter.org.

Pennsylvania’s new license plate featuring the Liberty Bell has Philly buzzing and Pittsburgh groaning. The design, oozing with Philly pride, has ignited a lively debate. Social media is on fire with reactions: “My car, my choice, I don’t want that Filthadelphia themed crap tainting my car,” and “FINALLY WE HAVE A GOOD LICENSE PLATE.” Meanwhile, nostalgic folks lament the loss of the classic blue and gold.

Reddit and X are goldmines of opinions, from “Pittsburgh punching the air rn” to “Please get out of the left lane.” Love it or hate it, this plate has everyone talking. Sorry, Pittsburgh, Philly’s got this one.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That’s all for this week! I’m due for a trip down the shore, and you can bet I’m adding one of those new Liberty Bell plates to my car. What do think of them? Let me know!