💚 Where to have a brat summer in Philly | Things to Do

It’s been a rainy, muggy week, but I’m holding out hope that the sunny forecast this weekend doesn’t change. I’m trying to take advantage of every weekend before the summer ends (ugh). How are you seizing this last month of summer? Let me know!

If your social media timelines have been full of lime green boxes and lowercase type, you’re not alone. It’s officially brat summer thanks to Charli XCX so we’ve got a list of where you can join the fun with colorful cocktail specials, parties, and more. Also this week marks the 25th anniversary of The Sixth Sense, one of the all-time great Philly films (we ranked it #3 on our 50 best Philly movies list).

Lime green cocktails, dance parties, and drag shows across Philly are celebrating brat summer in honor of pop diva Charli XCX’s instant-classic album. Some might say brat is dead now that it’s gone mainstream but Philadelphians (myself included) are still bumpin’ that. Find bratty green cocktails and fun events all around town.

The best things to do this week

👻 Ghosts among us: The Sixth Sense turns 25 this week and its cultural relevance remains strong (even getting references in Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss tracks this summer). Take a look back at how the psychological thriller became an unexpected blockbuster — and made Philly a star, too.

🎭 Tell me about it, stud: Head to the Bucks County Playhouse this weekend to see Grease directed by Hunter Foster, who was part of the original Broadway cast in the 1994 revival. It’ll be electrifying.

🌪️ Eye of the storm: The new Twisters film follows storm chasers. But what about the science behind the weather? We asked tornado experts for their thoughts.

📚 Take a screen break: If you’re looking for another great beach read, we asked neighbors and community leaders in Philadelphia for their suggestions. (I second The Master and Margarita!)

🪕 Must-see acts: The Philly Folk Festival is next weekend with headliners John Oats and Gangstagrass along with a big lineup. From Cajun fiddling to bluegrass banjo, here are five more bands to see.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Roméo & Juliette: An Immersive Opera Experience, Port Richmond Pierogi Fest, Philadelphia Margarita & Mimosa Fest

The thing of the week

See works from a new generation of artists in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts’ “Above and Below” exhibit that just opened this week (and runs through Sept. 8). The show focuses on the thesis projects from the school’s recent MFA grads, from large oil paintings of abstract landscapes to mixed-media responses to the Covid lockdown. Explore the talent of these emerging artists in the Philly community for free.

Summer fun this week and beyond

🫑 Veggie tales: Summer is the perfect time to heat up the grill, not just for burger and dogs but for all kinds of vegetables We have some tips for getting the best flavors.

🍿 Focus on Philly: Looking for something new to watch? Learn about the city’s fascinating and scandalous history through the 10 best Philly documentaries.

🍕 Searching for the best slice: Dining prices at the Shore can get wacky high, but if you’re looking for a good, reasonably priced pizza, we’ve got you covered with three great recs.

🎬 Laughs in store: Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson has plans for a new film working with Seth Rogen’s production company and costarring Everything Everywhere All at Once scene-stealer Stephanie Hsu. Catch up with what we know so far.

🎁 All I want: It’s Mariah Carey’s Christmas tour. The holiday diva lands in Philly on Dec. 3.

Our critic’s picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca is out this week so he’s got just one concert recommendation:

🎸 Friday: Catch Green Day at Citizens Bank Park. It’s called “The Saviors Tour” after their new album, but Green Day will also be playing both Dookie and American Idiot in their entirety. Also on the bill: Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas.

The take: Who has the coolest music taste?

Here at The Inquirer we’ve been digging into Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s music tastes. Dan recently took a look at Harris’ faves, asking: “Will Kamala Harris make history as the President with the coolest musical taste?” He breaks down the records Harris picked out earlier this year and compares them to President Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Barack Obama’s admitted faves. Also in the news this week is Gov. Tim Walz, whom Harris selected for her running mate (over Gov. Josh Shapiro). Turns out Walz is a big Springsteen fan and saw The Boss at MetLife Stadium last year with Shapiro, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke. Walz mentioned the show in his speech in Philly this week, where the crowd cheered “Bruce” with roaring applause. What do you think of their music tastes? Let me know.

This week I watched M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Trap, with the heartthrob-turned-serial killer Josh Hartnett. Have you seen it? Let me know what you thought.