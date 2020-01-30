Glam rock is back in fashion since David Bowie’s death. Mott the Hoople toured last year, T-Rex is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, and Philadelphia’s Creem Circus continue to gleefully keep glitter rock alive. The band, which is named after two 1970s rock magazines, is led by Chris DiPinto of Fishtown’s DiPinto Guitars, who has made instruments for such notable axe men as Jack White and Dick Dale. The band also includes alliterative Philly rock vets Gloria Goodrich, Ben Brower, and Rockbottom Rob Giglio. Their new album is The Glitterest, Sladest, Rockin’est, Laidest, Over-Time Paidest, Boogiest Band in Town. Can any wham bam glam band live up to that title? Saturday’s release party at Creep Records will answer that question. — Dan DeLuca