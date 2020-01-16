It’s been 28 years since Snoop Dogg — “Doggy” was then his middle name — made his debut with the title song to the movie Deep Cover (produced by Dr. Dre). He immediately established himself as one of the most recognizable rappers of all time, with a laid-back flow and the hint of a Southern drawl that vocally defined Dre’s G-funk sound. Nearly three decades later, Snoop is better known as a lovable celebrity — as in his cool cameo in Eddie Murphy’s Netflix Rudy Ray Moore biopic Dolemite Is My Name. But the cannabis entrepreneur does still dabble in music making, and he’s on tour behind his latest, the self-congratulatory 2019 album I Wanna Thank Me. — Dan DeLuca