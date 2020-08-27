1. We had a DeSean Jackson sighting. The veteran wide receiver has practiced most days, and even when taking an over-30 day off, he’s been present. But the 33-year-old looked like the 23-year-old Jackson, or at least some semblance of his younger, healthier self during Thursday’s workout. On one of the first plays of team drills, Jackson ran a deep post past cornerback Darius Slay. There was no safety help over top and the quarterback found his receiver for what had to be a 40-yard touchdown.