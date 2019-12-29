Eagles fans, don’t forget your umbrellas and ponchos if you’re going to Sunday’s game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
It’s going to rain.
According to weather.com, there is a 60 percent chance of rain in East Rutherford at 4 p.m., 25 minutes before kickoff.
The chance of rain increases to 75 percent at 5 p.m., 80 percent at 6 p.m., and 85 percent at 7 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to stay between 43 and 41 degrees.
Not too cold. But wet.
On the bright side, it rained hard at Lincoln Financial Field before the Giants visited on Dec. 9 for Monday Night Football, and the Eagles won, 23-17, in overtime.
The Birds also played the Seahawks (a loss) and the Bill (a win) on rainy days.
Will rain affect the Eagles on Sunday? We know one thing. Jim Schwartz’s defense has been much better at home this season than on the road, and not just a little bit. Eagles opponents score 16.7 points per game at the Linc, 29.0 points per game elsewhere. The yardage difference is 273.7 to 388.7.
So will the Giants use those stats, and a slick surface, to control the pace of the game? Will running back Saquon Barkley splash his way to a big game? Will the Eagles secondary be affected?
How about the Eagles offense? Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has been ruled out of Sunday’s game with back and rib injuries, so quarterback Carson Wentz may have to depend on his other tight end, Dallas Goedert, and some no-name wide receivers to carry the passing game.
Will rookie running back Miles Sanders slip and slide better than Barkley?
Will Eagles tackle Jason Peters lose his footing and need time to recover on the sideline? Will coach Doug Pederson be more cautious with running back Jordan Howard in his return from a shoulder injury?
Here is how our beat writers see things.
In conclusion, stay dry out there.