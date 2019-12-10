Carson Wentz couldn’t find the end zone, but Jake Elliott’s leg got the Eagles on the board. The Giants lead 7-3 after the 34-yard kick.
The Eagles top (healthy) wide receiver, Alshon Jeffery, limped off the field, slammed his helmet down on the bench, and was then carted off the field. It was not immediately clear what exactly was injured or whether Jeffery would return. Judging the receiver’s reaction, it does not look good, however.
After a mind-numbingly dull first quarter, the Giants score on the first play of the second quarter with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to Darius Slayton. Aldirck Rosas splits the uprights for the PAT, and the Giants are up on the Eagles 7-0 early. The fans booed accordingly. Giants’ scoring drive: seven plays, 57 yards, three minutes and five seconds.
If you’re just tuning in now, you haven’t missed much, unless you count four punts and a fourth-down fumble. Eli Manning, who’s starting in place of injured rookie Daniel Jones, has looked rusty, and Carson Wentz hasn’t looked too hot himself.
Saquon Barkley has a slight edge in rushing yards over Miles Sanders, his former Penn State teammate. Barkley, who hasn’t been able to replicate his rookie success this season, has five carries for 16 yards, while Sanders has four for 11.
Good evening, Eagles fans, and welcome to the live blog. It’s a cold, rainy night here in South Philadelphia as the 5-7 Eagles prepare to take on the lowly 2-10 Giants in prime time. Coming off three straight ugly losses, most recently to the Dolphins, the Eagles say they’re embarrassed and ready to win out beginning tonight, which will be a college reunion for former Penn State running backs Miles Sanders and Saquon Barkley, as well as for some Stanford alumni.
On offense, tight end Zach Ertz says he’s ready to step up after a dismal day in Miami last week. Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) will not play due to injuries.
Meanwhile, the defense has to get to Eli Manning, who is less mobile than Giants rookie Daniel Jones, and rebound after bearing most of the responsibility for last week’s loss. They will have to do so without defensive end Derek Barnett, who’s out with an ankle injury, and concussed middle linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.
Stay tuned for updates from this messy game.
Paul Domowitch provides the scouting report for tonight’s matchup. The Eagles have the edge in most areas.
Domo also breaks down the numbers that are going to be most important tonight.
Our beat writers make their predictions, and all are going with the Eagles. The Eagles were the consensus pick last week, too, for what it’s worth.
Columnist Marcus Hayes says many Eagles observers overlook the absence of the injured Jordan Howard in their evaluation of the team’s recent collapse.
Les Bowen writes about the increased scrutiny on the Eagles’ position coaches, whom their players mostly praised this week.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley is in the building. Learn more about the personal side of the former Penn State star with my story from last month about how fatherhood has changed him.