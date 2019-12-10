Good evening, Eagles fans, and welcome to the live blog. It’s a cold, rainy night here in South Philadelphia as the 5-7 Eagles prepare to take on the lowly 2-10 Giants in prime time. Coming off three straight ugly losses, most recently to the Dolphins, the Eagles say they’re embarrassed and ready to win out beginning tonight, which will be a college reunion for former Penn State running backs Miles Sanders and Saquon Barkley, as well as for some Stanford alumni.